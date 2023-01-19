Opinion

Supermac predicted a 1-0 win for Newcastle United before hurrying off to the match…

Well, as far as weekends / Sundays in general go, the one just passed was a mixed bag.

In my line of work it’s very rare to get a day off at the weekend, nigh on impossible to get two, as for the idea of getting three? Forget it.

Through a bit of wrangling and an enforced dentist trip on the Friday, this dreamland scenario was a reality, so I settled in (after some moderate discomfort in the chair) for a nice weekend of football and all that comes with it. The Friday night game between Villa and Leeds held no consequences to our cause but Friday night being what it is, drinks were consumed. Quite a few of them to be honest and I had soon forgotten about the numb mouth I’d had a few hours earlier.

Feeling unsurprisingly perky the following morning, I couldn’t get out for the Manchester derby but I fully expected Manchester City to prevail and thus keep the red half of Manchester down to aid our top four chances. This started to play out so I gave up the ghost midway through the second half. Cue a raft of messages coming through along the lines of “Have you seen the Manchester United “goal”? A clip was sent my way and I can’t fathom how that goal stood. My immediate thought were what if that had been against us? I’d be furious.

So not the best of starts to the football side of things but hey ho, you can’t win them all. Moving on to the 3pm games and both halves of Merseyside were dispatched (Ha!) with Liverpool’s defeat aiding our cause somewhat. The more top teams that are crowded out of the race for Europe the better. I watched the Brentford / Bournemouth clash reasonably, pleased with the days events, provided we did the business against Fulham the following day.

These 2pm kick offs are a strange thing, not as bad as the midday matches but still a bit of a rush about all the same. No trains were to be had (again) so on the bus I went, bumping into an elderly neighbour who also had a ticket. “You coming round to the Dog And Parrot? Malcom Macdonald is doing his pre-match talk in”. I was due to meet someone but as I’d left plenty of time, I agreed to pop along.

Supermac was his usual self rattling through a list of subjects, predicted a 1-0 win for Newcastle before hurrying off to the match. We soon followed suit. On the walk up, various questions buzzed about. Would Joelinton play after his transgression? Who would replace him? Will we sign anyone? Will Mitrovic score today? Will we make Top 4? What’s our chances in the League Cup? The usual pre-match stuff.

The game started as a tedious affair, the odd chance here and there until disaster struck midway through the first half. When Bruno went down I didn’t really have too much concern. Players go down all the time, it’s only when you saw his reaction that it appeared something more serious. Fair play to him for carrying on (and Nick Pope for going down so that the Brazilian could receive treatment again) but he really should have come off straight away and Eddie Howe admitted as much at full time.

The rest of the half played out in much the same way as it began and (after a few winces from Bruno along the way) it became clear he wasn’t coming back out for the second half. I have to admit, I feared it was a metatarsal injury, although a still image doing the rounds suggested a nasty strain or even ligament damage. The footage of our star man in a protective boot at the end didn’t ease my fears.

Subsequent days have calmed concerns of a more serious injury but we still will have to find a way against both Crystal Palace and certainly Southampton away without him. That said, I’m confident that Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff can continue their good form and cover short term.

An aside point, as the famous chant goes, how often have Botman, Isak and Bruno actually started or even played in the same side? How many minutes have they played together? By my count it’s only the 12 minutes or so at the end of the Leicester cup win at St James’ that all three have been on the same pitch together. It’s a testament to Eddie Howe and our players that we can be in the running for top four and in the semi-finals of a cup WITHOUT having been able to play three of our biggest hitters at the same time.

Chances were created second half but Fulham nearly pinched a lead midway through. I turned away for a second after Dan Burn pulled back his man. “Penalty” I muttered to my friend who must have missed it as he didn’t seem convinced. “As soon as play goes dead, that’s getting looked at” I retorted.

Now, I like many others have a love / hate relationship with VAR. The technology is fine but the people looking at it most certainly are not. The big screen flashed up and to the shock of everyone the Trippier “foul” was being reviewed. Now I’m not going to call the referee incompetent, nor am I going to call the muppets at Stocksley Park a joke, but if you can look at that incident and award a penalty then you really must question why we have VAR at all when it was actually Trippier that was fouled. The fact that the correct outcome came from the wrong incident just about sums where we are with VAR these days.

With Mitrovic’ “double kick” we got incredibly lucky. You won’t see that happen for years. But to be honest it gave the crowd something to get behind as rather strangely, the atmosphere was a bit flat all afternoon up until that point.

As time ticked on it looked like the New Year’s Eve frustrations of Leeds United were going to repeat themselves. We really need to start converting more of the chances that come our way. That Eddie Howe managed to get Isak and Wilson in the same side shows promise that the more goals you put in the side, the better chance you have.

And it was our £60m man that eventually nicked it at the death. I was a little slow to react as Callum Wilson dinked the ball to Isak who had the simplest of nods into the empty net and the next thing that happened as I jumped up in delight was to receive a (not particularly hard) sharp smack in the mouth. The chap in front of me had been quick to react to Isak’s goal, I hadn’t. “What’s the matter with you?” asked my mate. “Clipped around the chops, complete accident” I replied as I jumped around, laughing my back off.

And that was that. Added time came and went and passed without incident and another three points (and Nick Pope clean sheet) were harvested. You can’t say we didn’t deserve it, the stats more than back it up. Not a single Fulham shot on target all game against the best defence in the league.

So as I raced off to consume yet more Guinness (and hope Arsenal could beat Spurs) it was apparent that I was going to end the weekend the way I started it, with a slightly sore mouth and yet in very high spirits.

The Supermacs prediction had proved correct, his other club Arsenal beat Spurs, further enhancing our top four ambitions by being five points clear of them and on much better goal difference AND form.

Forget the weekend, the whole week is starting to shape up to be great. Manchester United dropped points last night against our next opponents Crystal Palace, who we have three days rest over. Focus now turns to tonight’s match between Tottenham and Manchester City with a win/win scenario on our hands. The north London club can’t catch us even if they win, would remain five points behind if they lose (we would have a game in hand) and a draw would be great all round.

I’ll doubt that we’ll catch Manchester City in the second half of the season so preference is for a Manchester but looking at all things considered, we’re not half in a great place.

Unless some further miracle occurs I’m at work for the Palace game so I’ll be like a cat on a hot tin roof on Saturday night but if we avoid defeat, the games this weekend are mouthwatering to say the least. Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates, Liverpool play Chelsea and Tottenham have to go to Fulham

Then it’s the big one (or two). If we are sitting pretty in the league on Tuesday morning ahead of the cup clash down at Southampton, what a boost that would be for the players never mind us fans.

If this is perceived as some sort of half term report then I’m telling you now, it’s a glowing one. From previous seasons of “Must try harder” and “Unsatisfactory” to “Showing great promise” and “Remarkable effort” this time round. Try picking out a star pupil from this set of players and you really have trouble picking just one.

And it’s the opinion of this natural born (former) pessimist that we have the teacher, Eddie Howe, to thank for educating both players and fans alike that better days really do lie ahead…

