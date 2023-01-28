Opinion

Sunderland fans predictably weird as they react to Anthony Gordon transfer to Newcastle United

Sunderland fans are really something else.

Anthony Gordon set to move from Everton to Newcastle United and this is the reaction…

A few voices of reason but as for the vast majority of Sunderland fans commenting (see below), it is like an alternative universe.

I think the Police should be called in to investigate, as how on earth this Sunderland team aren’t already promoted is a total mystery to me, judging by the declarations of outstanding quality from so many Mackems.

Equally…whilst they are on, the Police should also maybe investigate how Newcastle United have defrauded the Premier League and ended up third in the table. With so many rubbish players and another one in Anthony Gordon joining them, it is indeed a complete mystery as to how NUFC aren’t in the relegation zone, never mind the Champions League placings.

Whilst how Eddie Howe keeps his job is also something that simply can’t be explained, signing all these rubbish players and playing such boring football, fluking his way to third in the table…

Sunderland fans reacting to news of Anthony Gordon set to join Newcastle United, commenting via their Ready To Go message board:

‘We currently have better players.’

‘Our neighbours supposedly paying 45 million for the kid who hasnt turned up to work for half a week. Beautiful.’

‘Everton have had the Mags eyes out here. Absolutely no way Gordon is worth £40 million.’

‘Flash in the pan, we’ve seen loads over the years.’

‘He’s been absolute dog sh,te this season too.’

‘Francis Jeffers the second.’

‘No different to ASM.

A proper hit n miss footballer.’

‘ASM is brilliant tbf. Can have a huge influence on a game.

I’m not convinced Gordan is up to much. No better than Clarke.’

‘ASM’s not like. Just because he’s quick, tackles himself 4 times and beats himself 4 times and does the odd good thing.’

‘ASM is a superb footballer. Great close control, direct, difficult to defend against, wins free kicks. End product could be better but he’s a quality player.’

‘Clarke’s class though.’

‘£45m is nowt to them. They’ve a bottomless pit of cash. He’s a talented boy with a likely bright future so is well worth the fee for them. It’s about as risk free a transfer as us signing Gelhardt for a loan fee.’

‘He’s just a Scouse Longstaff.’

‘They can afford to sign young players like Gordon and gamble on the talent he does have. Chelsea did it, City did it and the Mags will do it. It works for teams with endless cash.’

‘Sunderland signed Amad on loan and I know who’d I rather have.’

‘I expect the Mags cash rich PR department to kick in for them now. How long before Dawn Thewlis is introducing the segment of Gordon down at the food bank or delivering toys to kids at the RVI. 2 weeks max…..’

‘Don’t rate him at all,

Think he will flop.’

‘ASM basically gets paid to do tricks, when it comes down to actually playing football, he’s rubbish.’

‘They are shopping 3rd tier, I thought they would be signing better tbh.’

‘Everton taking the Saudi blood money.’

‘Like the donkey who’s just gone to Forrest he’ll be out on loan to a struggling PL team next season.’

‘They seem to be splurging again so they cant be that concerned. Probably all sorts of dodgy deals going on from one of the dodgiest nations.’

‘Give me someone like Diallo – who cost less money – any day of the week.’

‘It baffles me that there’s adults who can’t accept that a player is good just because he plays for Newcastle.’

‘Mental that they got that Guimeres fella for 35m and they’re paying Gordon for 40m.’

‘Burn, Botman Trippier and Pope have been good signings for them. Loads of clean sheets and a decent chance of the CL.’

‘Decent signings yeah, but they paid elite money (and wages) for them. And they simply aren’t elite players. None of the top clubs covet them.

And at the prices that nufc paid, none of the top clubs will take them on unless the mags take a bath on them.

They’ve got a fair chance of cl this season but that is purely a function of a massive fall off from Liverpool and chelsea. Even then there’s still a fairly big chance that they miss out.

And the money they’ve spent to put together a Europa quality squad at best will hurt them in the future.’

‘Pope, Burn, Trippier were around 10 mill each. We all know that is absolutely nowhere elite money and are absolute bargains.

Botman at 35mill is still not elite money in this day and age.

Each of them are hugely performing well above their fees and have been total steals at those measley prices.’

‘I don’t see the grind-out football that Howe has Newcastle playing making a sustained breakthrough.’

‘Gordon is genuinely garbage.’

‘Newcastle are garbage to watch mind.’

Can’t believe they’re going for Gordon over the far superior Demarai Gray if I’m honest.’

‘I’d be gutted if Sunderland spent £45m on Anthony Gordon.’

‘How much relief aid would £45m give to the people of Yemen?’

