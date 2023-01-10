Opinion

Steve Bruce says retirement claims are nonsense – Declares instead he’s well up for next manager’s job (and pay-off…)

Lock up your football clubs, Steve Bruce is on the prowl.

For those football fans who thought their clubs were now safe, think again.

Monday had brought an ‘exclusive’ from The Mail, stating that Steve Bruce was now ‘set to retire’ and was ‘preparing for life after football’ management.

The Mail ‘Exclusive’ report – Monday 9 January 2023:

‘EXCLUSIVE: Steve Bruce is set to retire from management following a 25-year career that has seen him take charge of 11 clubs… with the 62-year-old having been out of work since leaving West Brom last year.

The 62-year-old has been out of work since leaving West Brom last year and is now preparing for life after football.’

For some bizarre reason, 11 months ago West Brom decided Steve Bruce was the man for them.

The Baggies sacking Valerien Ismael who had them fifth and set for the Championship play-offs. Steve Bruce arriving in February 2022 and saying he was confident that with the squad he was inheriting, they were now aiming for the automatic promotion spots. Bruce certainly rapidly changed the club’s ambitions and expectations, picking up only one point from his first five games, not only removing any chance of automatic promotion but also the play-offs! Steve Bruce picking up only four wins in his first 15 games as West Brom ended in mid-table.

If West Brom fans thought that was bad…this season Steve Bruce started with one win in 13 games and looking ever increasingly to be on their way to relegation, the Baggies eventually belatedly sacking him. To nobody’s great surprise, apart from apparently his mates in the media…Bruce’s replacement Carlos Corberan has came in and with exactly the same squad of players, managed West Brom to win eight of their last nine Championship games and they are now one point off the play-offs, rather than relegation favourites.

It is almost as if the key problem wasn’t the players…

Anyway, now this (Tuesday) morning we have had a further update on the Steve Bruce retirement story, from one of the out of work manager’s most trusted journalist friends…

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph – Tuesday 10 January 2023:

“Steve Bruce has not retired.

“He also knows he might not work again as manager and is prepared for that.

“I’ve spoken to him.

“He’s taking a break but will listen to job offers if and when they come.

“This would not be the first time he has hinted at retirement and not retired.”

The most remarkable thing about the management career of Steve Bruce, is just how many clubs have been prepared to give him a job.

Having proved a disaster so many times, you would think that surely, especially with all the massive pay-offs he has pocketed due to these failures and the need to sack him, Steve Bruce would have now accepted that maybe football management is no longer the thing for him.

Aston Villa fans, Newcastle United fans, West Brom fans…all so grateful that he is no longer at their respective clubs after the mess he left them in. Whilst he treated Sheffield Wednesday fans and their club shamefully, they had bent over backwards to look after Steve Bruce as he dealt with family issues, yet after only 18 games in charge he forced his way out of Sheffield Wednesday to go and work for Mike Ashley.

You think surely nobody else would take Steve Bruce on, but history tells you otherwise, watch this space…

