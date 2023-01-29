Opinion

Stan Collymore recommends player to Newcastle United

Stan Collymore has been talking about Newcastle United.

With the January transfer window in its very final stages, he believes that signing Anthony Gordon would be a ‘great deal’ for Eddie Howe and the club.

Stan Collymore also believing that this transfer would be a great deal for Everton as well.

I know Stan Collymore comes out with some embarrassing stuff at times BUT on this occasion he is on the money.

It is definitely time for Anthony Gordon to leave the toxic situation at Goodison Park, a situation at Everton where the 21 year appears to have been targeted as one of the scapegoats, by both those in the media and many fans.

As for why Newcastle United / Eddie Howe would want him?

Well, Gordon definitely has a lot of the raw ingredients (pace, direct running towards goal, prepared to carry the ball into the box, prepared to shoot) that you can see fitting the high press, high tempo, hard work style that the NUFC Head Coach has implemented.

Also, Stan Collymore tackles the crazy notion from some Newcastle fans, that if / when Anthony Gordon signs, then that is likely to mean somebody such as Allan Saint-Maximin leaving.

Newcastle United have a very good first eleven at the moment who are working well together BUT there isn’t a very good squad, as yet.

We have a lot of players who will always try their best but apart from the 11 who started at Southampton, I think there are currently only ASM and Isak outside that eleven who most fans would see as not letting the quality drop if coming in.

Targett is another but he is currently injured, whilst maybe Shelvey another, at a push. Dubravka was cup-tied on Tuesday but is a good keeper as we know, even if not quite on Pope’s level. Whilst Elliot Anderson is only starting on his path to becoming a Premier League player.

Anthony Gordon was reported on Saturday to have successfully completed his medical, so now we just await the official announcement and then of course most importantly, wait in anticipation to see what he can do on the pitch under Eddie Howe’s guidance.

Stan Collymore talking to Caught Offside:

“I think it would be a great deal for all parties. Everton needs the money, Newcastle needs quality-in-depth and Gordon needs a feel-good atmosphere in order to thrive.

“Working under Eddie Howe would also mean his best attributes are allowed to shine.

“Gordon is hard-working, he’s exceptionally quick, really direct and is always looking to get in his opponent’s box.

“If he did end up joining the Magpies, he’d offer them an element of variety too.

“The likes of Joelinton could then drop back into midfield and that would allow Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff to be rotated.

“They’ve also got Allan Saint-Maximin, who I know has been linked with AC Milan recently, but having quality-in-depth and multiple options is definitely something Newcastle need.

“So I wouldn’t be too quick to assume that if they got Gordon, it’d mean someone is automatically going to be sacrificed.”