Southampton make public ticket details for Carabao Cup semi-final – Includes warning to Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans discovered earlier today (Friday) the dates and times for the Carabao Cup semi-final matches against Southampton.

The away leg at St Mary’s is 8pm on Tuesday 24 January.

The home leg at St James’ Park is 8pm on Tuesday 31 January.

Later on Friday, Southampton have now released details (see below) of when they are selling tickets to home fans and the ticket prices.

The prices to their season ticket holders are Adults/Over 65/18-25: £20 and Under 18/Under 11: £5. I am assuming these prices will apply to Newcastle fans as well, rather than their General Sale (Adults/Over 65/18-25: £22.50, Under 18/Under 11: £7.50) and Matchday (Adults/Over 65/18-25: £25, Under 18/Under 11: £10) prices.

In the information released today, Southampton point out to Newcastle United fans…

‘All tickets sold by Southampton FC are for Southampton FC supporters only. Any away fans should contact the away team directly. Away fans will not be allowed within the home areas.

Certain restrictions are in place on sales windows to limit the chances of away fans being able to purchase in home areas.’

No details in the info as to exactly how many tickets Newcastle United fans will receive for the away leg, however, I think judging by the ticketing map of the ground (which appears to be for this particular game) on their official site, it looks like NUFC supporters will get their normal 3,300 allocation that applies to Premier League games. The Carabao Cup rules say away fans are entitled to 10% of capacity, so with an official capacity of around 32,000, it doesn’t entitle Newcastle United fans to any guarantee of more than that.

One ray of hope maybe for bonus tickets getting into Newcastle United fans hands, is the fact that for the 2-0 win over Man City, Southampton had a crowd of only 22,996. However, if the Saints, from the off, sell tickets in all sections of St Mary’s to home fans, it would almost certainly mean no chance of extra tickets becoming available, even if Southampton are left with unsold seats.

Southampton official announcement on tickets for the home leg of Carabao Cup semi-final – 13 January 2023:

‘Southampton will host Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 24th January before travelling to St James’s Park for the second leg on Tuesday 31st January.

The sides will first face each other at St Mary’s before Saints travel to the North East for a place in the final of the competition, with both fixtures scheduled to kick-off at 8pm GMT and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Saints host Newcastle in the First Leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final at St Mary’s on Tuesday 24th January (8pm). Tickets will go on sale in the following order:

Monday 16th January 9:30am – Season Ticket Holders

Tuesday 17th January 12:30pm – Premium and Lite Members

Tuesday 17th January 3:30pm – Season Ticket Holder additional

Wednesday 18th January 9:30am – General Sale

Pricing:

Season Ticket Holder/Member windows:

Adults/Over 65/18-25: £20

Under 18/Under 11: £5

General Sale:

Adults/Over 65/18-25: £22.50

Under 18/Under 11: £7.50

Matchday:

Adults/Over 65/18-25: £25

Under 18/Under 11: £10

All tickets sold by Southampton FC are for Southampton FC supporters only. Any away fans should contact the away team directly. Away fans will not be allowed within the home areas.

Certain restrictions are in place on sales windows to limit the chances of away fans being able to purchase in home areas.’

