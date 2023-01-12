Opinion

Southampton fans reacting after drawing Newcastle United in Carabao Cup semi-final – Interesting

Southampton fans watched on as their team pulled off a remarkable result.

Not only winning 2-0 but also preventing Man City having a single shot on target.

Having won at Palace in the FA Cup at the weekend, the cups bringing some much needed light relief for Southampton fans who see their club one of the favourites for relegation, currently rock bottom of the Premier League with only 12 points from the opening 18 games.

Following Wednesday’s shock win, Southampton fans then saw their team drawn against Newcastle United (Forest v Man U in the other semi).

With a game at St Mary’s first, then the second leg at St James’ Park.

So what have Southampton fans made of the semi-final draw against Newcastle United.

Well, some interesting reaction below…

I am always amused by what people will believe, if they are determined to do so.

Southampton fans (below) saying they have heard how Newcastle fans have already been booking trains and hotels for the final.

The narrative they want to believe is that Newcastle fans are so arrogant they think this semi-final is a foregone conclusion.

Hmmm, funnily enough, I don’t know a single Newcastle fan who thinks like that. The belief is that it is a great draw avoiding Man Utd and that Forest or Southampton would have been the choice, BUT that it won’t be easy and indeed, the very fact that the Saints had such a convincing win over Man City tells you that alone.

Newcastle fans will believe that their team can win this semi-final BUT will need to perform as they have done all season, total commitment and desire. Unsurprisingly, I also don’t know a single NUFC fan who has booked any transport or accommodation for the final, spending money in the belief that a Wembley visit is a sure thing. Maybe somebody has done this but you can’t judge an entire fanbase on what one or two supporters have done. Maybe some will have taken a gamble and booked stuff if it is a no-brainer at a bargain price, or no money is committed and/or is refundable.

Anyway, here’s hoping that the right result happens on the pitch and the black and whites are off to Wembley.

As you will see below, some Southampton fans are referencing when they played Liverpool in a League Cup semi-final. That was in 2017 and they won 1-0 both home and away, before then losing to Man Utd 3-2 in the final.

Up to now, League Cup fever hasn’t exactly captured the imagination of Southampton fans.

With 20,457 when winning against Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary’s.

Then 17,385 when defeating Lincoln.

Last night, only 22,996 for that famous victory over Man City.

Relegation worries obviously taking prominence, with 30,150 at St Mary’s a week earlier when losing 1-0 to Forest in the Premier League.

Southampton fans react to drawing Newcastle United, commenting via Saints Web:

‘Well, if we can beat Citeh we have a chance v Saudi Arabia.’

‘Toughest draw we could’ve got, again.’

‘Meh. Manchester United probably the worst one to draw so we got second best. Very difficult though.’

‘F.ck Newcastle. Saints v Forest at Wembley is on!’

‘Second leg up there will be tough.’

‘We should put a cheeky bid in for Josh Windass just for this game.’

‘Annoying it’s the home leg first but they’re already booking trains for the final so would be more than amusing to do them.’

‘Well if we put two more performances in like tonight against Newcastle then we’re in the final.

Not much to ask is it?’

‘If we could f.cking beat liverpool over two legs we can sure as hell beat Newcastle.’

‘I remember we played Newcastle in a European game (Inter City Cup Game in the 70’s?????)

May be wrong but seem to think we drew 0-0 away and 1-1 at home but went out due to away game rule.

We were the better side too.’

‘Spot on and Wyn Davies equalised for them at the Dell.’

‘Two legs, anything can happen. We’ve just beaten Man City and restricted them to no shots on target, if I’m honest based on that you can’t fear anyone else in the draw. None of the other teams have the quality of City, no where near, so let’s see what happens.’

‘There is no sugar coating it, it’s a bi.ch of a draw. Newcastle are probably the best team left in it and playing the away leg last is going to be hard. The only positive I can see is the Howe usually blows off the cups but with Newcastle having not won anything for about a million years there is little chance he will not take this seriously.’

‘Considering Man Utd are at Arsenal on Sunday 22/1, they’ll play their first leg on the Wednesday. So our dates should be Tues 24/1 at home, Wed 1/2 away.’

‘Sky will be desperate for a Newcastle win. Their love in on the coverage last night was hard to watch. Had Howe and Ashworth both on before the game talking about the club and its history. Then ran a video clip again talking about the size/history of the club and why the fans deserve trophies (do they f.ck).’

‘Newcastle have been superb this season and this draw is as tough as it gets. But at the end of the day, it is the business end of the competition.

If we play like we did against City, we have a chance. If we play like we did against Forest, it will over within 20 minutes of the first leg.’

‘Newcastle will be under different pressure, especially with a winnable semi in front of them.

Over two legs it will be difficult but I always think Southampton away is a bit of a bogey tie for them so we really need to make the home tie count.

No one would have expected us and Puel to beat Liverpool back then either.’

‘One of Howe’s tactics in the big games away from home has been to disrupt and break any flow or pattern. I expect a lot of sh.thousery from them in the first leg so I hope the ref is strong.

Would love to take a lead up to theirs. COYS!’

‘I’ve heard Newcastle fans are booking up travel and hotels for the final , a lot of pressure and expectation from their fans.’

‘Not sure on costs but would be nice touch if the club laid on a few planes to help fans get up there.’

‘The home leg (I think) definitely will be the Tuesday because Man Utd v Forest has to be the Wednesday

The day of the second leg will depend on TV games for the FA Cup as that’s the previous weekend.

Hopefully it will be announced ASAP. I’d love to go to one or both but I think with work it’s going to be challenge.’

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if we give the Geordies the whole Northam end after last night’s small crowd.’

‘Cheapest flights to Newcastle are £200

Mate flying from Spain to Newcastle £30 each way!’

