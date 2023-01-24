News

Southampton fans fail to sell out against Newcastle United – Nathan Jones asks them to back team

Nathan Jones has appealed to the Southampton fans to get behind their team in tonight’s Carabao Cup first leg.

The Saints boss insists ‘Atmosphere will be key.’

Nathan Jones pointing out that there will be a packed 50,000+ inside St James’ Park in seven days time and that Newcastle United fans will ‘travel well’ tonight to St Mary’s.

All 3,200 away tickets were swiftly snapped up by Newcastle fans and when tickets for the second leg went on sale to NUFC members on Monday, they sold out in 40 minutes (a small number have been held back for those without season tickets and / or memberships and they will also quickly go when put on sale at 10am this Tuesday morning).

In contrast, matchday has come around at St Mary’s and Southampton fans have failed to sell out the ground.

Nathan Jones accepts that it is down to his players to get the fans up for this semi-final, the Saints boss appealing to the home supporters to get behind the team if they give them ‘a performance to get behind.’

Nathan Jones insists both fans and players have to be up for this Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United:

“It is a cup game.

“It is a semi-final here at St Mary’s.

“It is going to be massive.

“Newcastle United (fans) will travel well (to the Southampton away leg).

“Then just flip it to a week’s time when there will be fifty odd thousand (at St James’ Park).

“The atmosphere will be key.

“And it will be if we can give them (Southampton fans) a performance to get behind.

“If we are passive, if we sit off, if we are not aggressive, then I understand (Southampton fans not getting behind the team).

“But I want them (Southampton fans) to respond to the energy we give them.

“Then they will lift that and add confidence and give us that little bit of edge we’re definitely going to need.

“You have got to be excited with these things (cup semi-finals).

“If you are fearful, then you are in the wrong job.

“We were in a poor run of form and had just come off of a good win at Crystal Palace and then we faced probably the toughest challenge you can face (against Manchester City in the quarter-final).

“If you are fearful on these nights and not bold and brave, then you’re in the wrong job.

“We are really excited about it.

“It is a semi-final of the Carabao Cup.”

