Southampton boss with total honesty after defeat to Newcastle United – A refreshing change

Nathan Jones watched on as Southampton lost 1-0 to Newcastle United at St Mary’s.

A result which he admits makes it a ‘tough, tough ask’ for the Saints to go to St James’ Park and turn it around next Tuesday.

Southampton also have an FA Cup match on Saturday against Blackpool to contend with, whilst Eddie Howe has a free week to prepare thanks to the early cup exit at Hillsborough.

To his credit, we got a real honest assessment from Nathan Jones, who as well as admitting Southampton need to do better at both ends of the pitch, also declared ‘Newcastle United are a top side, a really, really good side, in terms of everything they do – physical, big, athletic. A side we would like to turn into in terms of everything.’

Currently bottom of the Premier League, this Nathan Jones side certainly gave it their all. Some pretty poor challenges as they ‘got stuck in’, six yellow cards a reflection of that, which included two and a sending off for Caleta-Car. Newcastle picking up three yellows themselves in a feisty match.

Nathan Jones reflecting on the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United:

“You have got to be clinical at one end and then really disciplined at the other.

“Look, we weren’t either…and that’s the frustrating thing.

“Newcastle United are a top side, a really, really good side, in terms of everything they do – physical, big, athletic.

“A side we would like to turn into in terms of everything.

“But I’m proud of my team, proud of the performance, but just disappointed we lost the game and in the manner we did.

“We are putting in levels of performance that I’m happy with and we have had improvement and are going in the right direction.

“But we are shooting ourselves in the foot with moments and that is killing us.

“To have to go to St James’ Park and have to win by three is a tough, tough ask for anyone in world football at the minute because of the way they’re playing.

“To dig in and to do that (not concede a second goal after going down to ten men), showed real character.

“We have got to be positive, got to play well and do everything right to win up there.

“But, it is a semi-final, a second leg, and we go there in good heart and we will be looking for the win.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

