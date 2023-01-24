Opinion

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Newcastle United controlling most of the play and chances but once again failing to convert that into goals.

Alexander Isak changing the game with a superb run then laying the winner on a plate for Joelinton, who had made the yards up in anticipation of the pass. A deserved away win, albeit by a single goal.

Jamie Smith:

“Ah, wow, well I’ll take that!

“Joelinton should have been heading off with the match ball but he was the worst culprit of yet more awful finishing and a very dodgy VAR decision.

“Both Joe and VAR redeemed themselves within a few second half minutes and, without getting ahead of ourselves, this is surely one foot in the final.

“A home game with a goal advantage against bottom of the league, who have a game on Saturday while we rest and focus on the second leg, all points to Wembley.

“Huge night coming up in seven days.

“The good times are back, enjoy it everyone!”

Ben Cooper:

“It was a scrappy game with both teams giving the ball away too much but United had the better of most of it.

“Chances were missed on both sides and goals disallowed for both teams but the Saints were only on top for a short spell in the second half and imploded at the end.

“That was largely because Maxi and Isak made a huge difference when they came on and JoeLinton found his two yard shooting boots.

“Not a classic but a classic result and NUFC go into the home leg knowing that anything like a shift will see us at Wembley.

“It will be well deserved for their efforts which have been massive, even when the going gets tough they still give it everything.”

Nat Seaton:

“What drama! And what a win 🙂

“Thank you Nick Pope for yet another clean sheet (and thank you VAR – well on the Armstrong one!)

“Isak and ASM made such a difference and thankfully Joelinton didn’t manage to miss from Isak’s cross 😉

“Taking a one goal lead back home next week is priceless.

“I cannot wait, semi final at St James’ Park, what a night we’ve got look forward to.”

GToon:

“The kind of performance we are becoming used to, where we just overwhelm the opposition.

“There’s a feeling that we needed to convert our chances but having said that, I reckon we will hammer them at SJP.

“Credit to all the players who put a shift in tonight and the fans too.

“Pope isn’t bad is he!

“And Isak looks like he’s going to become a very good player for us.

“Toon toon!”

Billy Miller:

“Before Eddie arrived, we’d never won back to back games at Southampton.

“Under him we’ve done it three times.

“Don’t want to take it for granted but I’m going to.

“It would be a travesty if we don’t get to the final now.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Well done lads, a great cup tie, end to end but we we’re deserved winners.

“Now back in the Kingslands Arms.

“And the Southampton youth have turned up en masse.

“Reports to follow!!!”

David Punton:

“Praise be for that goal!

“Finally, the deadlock was broken by big Joelinton to hand us a slender advantage heading into the second leg.

“Semi finals are always tense affairs, but we could and should have had more goals tonight, not least when a perfectly good one was chalked off in that first half.

“We looked better with Isak and ASM on the park it has to be said.

“The worry was another night of missed opportunities that would prove costly. It nearly did.

“We have VAR to thank for their goal being ruled out. A heart in mouth moment.

“One more massive effort is needed next week. Howay the lads!”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Thought even though we looked nervous in the first half that was thoroughly deserved.

“For all the hype of the semi-final we are much better than them and showed it.

“ASM was superb when he came on and Isak looks sharper with every game.

“We are one step there.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

