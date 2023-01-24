Opinion

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Southampton 0 Newcastle 1.

We dominated for 55 minutes and had a goal controversially disallowed, but couldn’t get our passes or our finishing right. Then Southampton came into it, and even got the ball in the net from a handball.

Just when it looked like we were losing control of the game, on came ASM and Isak, and put Southampton on the back foot and a man down.

We finally got the ball in the net from an incisive move, and didn’t really look like losing after that, despite Saints’ disallowed goal.

In the final analysis, we deserved the win, and St James’ will have a fantastic atmosphere next week.

I watched this game with five friends, so this is a bit of a combined effort.

Nick Pope – 8

MOTM for me.

A couple of top saves, good anticipation.

Confident.

England’s number one.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Tried hard to get things going and was aggressive throughout.

However, beaten a few times and his passing wasn’t at its finest.

Glad he’s got a week between fixtures. Needs to recharge the batteries.

Fabian Schar – 7

Defended well but gave the ball away at times.

However, I reckon ten clean sheets (in PL and League Cup) on the bounce means he’s integral to the team

Sven Botman – 7

If I was a striker, I wouldn’t bother trying to go past him.

He was quick, strong, scary and composed.

Read the game well and passed the ball competently.

However, he’s on the list of players who missed golden opportunities

Dan Burn – 7

Beaten a couple of times but won his headers.

Even got up the park again but no goal this time

Sean Longstaff – 6

Covered ground, worked hard, thwarted a few Southampton attacks, but couldn’t pass or shoot

Bruno Guimaraes – 7

Sky gave him Man of the Match but I’m not sure I agree.

He wasn’t at his imperious best but still played OK.

Saw a lot of the ball but looked tired.

I hate to say it but he needs a rest.

Joe Willock – 5

Missed a couple of sitters and couldn’t pass the ball all night.

Subbed off.

Needs to get his mojo back.

Miguel Almiron – 7

Looked bright but nothing much came off for him.

Got clattered first half and seemed a little off the pace for a while after that.

Had a good second half until he was subbed.

Callum Wilson 7

Hasn’t been at his best recently and I wouldn’t have started him.

Worked hard but he’s off the pace. Subbed.

Joelinton – 8

Scored what looked like a perfectly good goal but the ref and VAR decided he handled the ball.

Then missed an absolute sitter in the second half, then scored a beauty. Good display, as ever.

SUBS

Allan Saint Maximin – 7

Helped to spark Newcastle into life after Southampton had started to look the better side.

Won the foul that saw the big lump Caleta-Car get his second yellow and ran the Saints ragged

Alexander Isak – 8

Made a huge difference when he came on.

Great turn and pass for Joelinton’s goal.

Silky player. I’d start him in the second leg

Jacob Murphy – 7

Worked hard, and some epic trolling of the red-carded Caleta-Car.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

