Opinion

Sky Sports make public transfer fee Nottingham Forest will pay Newcastle United – Sounds unlikely

Sky Sports have given an update on the Chris Wood situation.

The Newcastle United striker set to join Nottingham Forest today, having travelled down for his medical on Thursday.

John Percy of The Telegraph broke the story initially on Thursday afternoon, reporting that Chris Wood will sign on loan for the rest of the season and the deal includes an obligation to make the move permanent, based on certain triggers.

At a rough guess I would assume avoiding relegation and / or a certain number of appearances would top the conditions for a permanent deal getting triggered.

Nottingham Forest are set to be without £17m forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a couple of months after he picked up an injury in the recent 1-0 win over Southampton.

Sky Sports are reporting that their information is that if triggering a permanent deal, Nottingham Forest will have to pay Newcastle United £15m in the summer, which will be on top of the initial loan fee.

It sounds a bit unlikely to me.

I know things are crazy in the transfer market these days but that sounds on the high side.

It is a very similar situation in many ways to where Newcastle United were back in January. In terms of having a striker (Callum Wilson) injured and needing / wanting to bring somebody in.

However, Newcastle United only paid the £25m release clause because they had nobody else to play up front of any kind of a similar level, a 32 year old Dwight Gayle was nowhere close to what was needed and that is summed up by the fact that dropping down to the Championship he hasn’t scored a single goal in 17 starts and three sub appearances for Stoke in the league this season.

Nottingham Forest have spent like crazy, another two players already signed this month, to go with the coachload they brought in last summer, taking their spending beyond £180m.

They are clearly desperate to stay up and giving it everything, but to me, that Sky Sports transfer fee for Chris Wood doesn’t sound probable.

When Newcastle signed Chris Wood, they were on only 11 points from 19 games and looking on their way down.

Forest have got other decent level options they can play up front AND are 13th in the table with 20 points, five points and five places above the drop zone.

Their desperation nowhere close to what Newcastle’s position was.

Chris Wood turns 32 in December and his wages will be significant as well.

Matt Targett cost £3m for his loan fee a year ago and so I would expect at least that for Forest with Wood. However, considering all of the factors above, surely they won’t be agreeing more than £10m for any permanent deal they would be tied to if hitting those triggers.

Forest play Bournemouth on Saturday and Chris Wood has to be registered by 12 noon on Friday in order to be eligible for that game.

