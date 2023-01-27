Transfer Market

Sky Sports explain why Newcastle United have agreed to buy Anthony Gordon from Everton

Friday afternoon saw Sky Sports announce that agreement had been reached between Newcastle United and Everton, for Anthony Gordon to switch clubs.

The likes of The Athletic, The Mail, The Liverpool Echo and many others, confirming the deal had been agreed.

A guaranteed £40m transfer fee the agreement the two clubs have reached, with another £5m in potential future add-ons if targets hit.

Sky Sports and others reporting that Anthony Gordon is now going to be taking his medical at the weekend, before then an official announcement can be made.

The 21 has already played in the Carabao Cup this season for Everton, so can’t be involved on Tuesday night. So it will be Saturday at home to West Ham when Gordon could be potentially set to make his Newcastle debut, more likely off the bench than as a starter I’d imagine.

The Anthony Gordon career record in the Premier League so far has seen him make 65 Premier League appearances (42 starts, 23 off the bench), scoring seven goals and getting three assists, having played 4,270 minutes of PL football so far. One direct goal involvement (goal or assist) on average, every 427 minutes.

Though clearly Eddie Howe seeing massive potential for improvement in the 21 year old.

Ahead of this afternoon’s announcement, Sky Sports had earlier made the case at to why Newcastle United were so determined to sign Anthony Gordon.

Sky Sports publishing this graphic, showing the 21 year old’s contribution in the Premier League this season, compared to the rest of the Everton squad:

Anthony Gordon the club’s joint top PL scorer, even though it is only three goals in a very poor team.

However, he is also top when it comes to shots on target (16).

Then Sky Sports producing another graphic…

‘Among fellow U21s in the Premier League, the chart below reveals how Gordon is out on his own when it comes to hitting the target per 90 minutes and shooting accuracy – while only Bukayo Saka outguns him for open-play expected goals (xG).’

Sky Sports going on to expand further:

‘Gordon has operated primarily down the right flank this term, the youngster fires most of his accurate shots from the left side of the penalty box – scoring two of his three goals from this area.

His ability to cut inside and shoot from inside opposition boxes, between six and 18 yards out, is typical of the modern inverted forward, and it’s worth remembering Gordon is playing at a club who have scored only 15 league goals this term – only Wolves have scored fewer.

As a result of frequently shooting from the left side of the opposition box, the majority of his attempts are fired low with his favoured right boot – to the goalkeeper’s left corner.’

Eddie Howe has created a team that plays with a lot of energy and pace in the midfield and wide areas.

Sky Sports commenting on the 21 year old:

‘Arguably, Gordon’s primary strength is pure speed and energy, having clocked the second-fastest burst of pace in the Premier League this term at 36.61 km/h – bettered only by new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk.’

I think for me, it is a case of a young player with many of the raw ingredients that Eddie Howe looks for in a player.

The Newcastle United Head Coach seeing enormous potential in moulding Anthony Gordon into a major asset for Newcastle United.

