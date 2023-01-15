Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United situation and chances v Fulham

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Fulham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Fulham game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Fulham:

“Newcastle have taken their time to put away teams of late so I’d expect their shots and shots on target count to be hitting the projected lines as Fulham make a game of it.

“Nothing much jumped out as serious value but I’d be surprised if Bruno Guimaraes isn’t involved in keeping the shot count high in a game where Newcastle should get the job done.

“He and Sean Longstaff have a good understanding in the middle of the park of dovetailing when one sits and one attacks the box.

“It’s leading to the Brazilian seeing plenty of attacking action.

“Despite Fulham’s magnificent set of results, I’m still not convinced they defend the heart of the pitch with much conviction so oppositions teams can take advantage there.

“Guimaraes had 12 shots in his last six games. The 11/10 with Sky Bet for him to have a shot on target stands out.

“Prediction – Newcastle United 2 Fulham 1”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

It is third against sixth and massive credit to both managers and their teams.

I think though when you look at what has happened with both clubs this season, there is one massive stand out feature.

Whilst Newcastle and Fulham have scored the exact same number of goals (32) in the Premier League, when it comes to conceding…Newcastle United have been the very best (at not conceding) in the top tier with just 11 ending up in Nick Pope’s net, Fulham have conceded getting on for three times as many, 28 goals ending up in their net. You have to go down the table to Forest in 13th to find a PL team who have conceded more, indeed, two of the bottom three have conceded less than Fulham.

Difficult to see any way this match will end up goalless like Newcastle’s last two PL matches and of course, hopefully when those goals do come at St James’ Park today, most of them end up in the Fulham net.

One incredible stat, is the fact that Nick Pope and Newcastle United haven’t conceded a single goal in the last seven games (all competitions) at St James’ Park. You have to go back to 8 October 2022 when Ivan Toney scored the penalty in the NUFC 5-1 hammering of Brentford, for when Newcastle last conceded at home.

Another clean sheet today and surely Newcastle United will be winning.

Interesting that the Sky Sports man looks into the Bruno / Sean Longstaff situation, if they play like they did on Tuesday night then surely every chance of one or both of them scoring. They could / should have had three or four goals between them against Leicester, very frustrating as those chances went begging BUT great to see both getting in goalscoring positions so often.

Marco Silva is furious that his side have had only 64 hours to prepare, between the final whistle on their biggest game of the season (playing and beating Chelsea after winning only one of the most recent 40 (FORTY) encounters against their local rivals) and kicking off against Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe sure to send his team out yet again with a high tempo / high press from the first whistle, if taking any early chances that come along, Newcastle could be quickly flying in this match, as was the case against Leicester on Boxing Day.

