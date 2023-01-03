News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v Arsenal

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Arsenal.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Arsenal v Newcastle game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Arsenal v Newcastle:

“Arsenal could be 10 points clear in the Premier League title race by the time Manchester City visit Chelsea on Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

“Win here and they’ll go favourites in the market for the first time this season.

“This is getting pretty real now.

“I haven’t really considered their title challenge a serious one until their win over Brighton.

“Playing with such confidence and authority at such a tricky opponent with the pressure of going seven points clear suggests to me they are ready for the heat of a title battle.

“The doubt remains about their squad depth, especially in central midfield but while all are fit and firing, they are almost an automatic back at home when trading around Evens – no matter the opposition.

“They are the only Premier League side with a 100 per cent record at home this season, winning seven out of seven and stretch it back further, it’s 10 home wins on the spin in the league, scoring 32 goals.

“This is obviously a huge opportunity too for Newcastle – but Eddie Howe won’t be interested in making this a free-flowing affair as that will suit the Gunners.

“Howe has built an incredibly defiant defensive structure and that must be key to their chances here.

“This season, Howe’s men have conceded the fewest goals (11), kept the most clean sheets and have shipped the joint fewest open play goals (7). Remarkable numbers, really.

This leads me to a low scoring encounter so in order to boost that Arsenal price, I’m happy to add under 3.5 goals in the match, so we can get an Arsenal-based win bet at 13/8.

“Prediction is Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

It then just comes down to what happens on the night…

The Sky Sports man believing a 2-0 Arsenal home win is the most likeliest outcome.

That is obviously, a final scoreline that could well happen.

However, Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League game in seven months, one match in their last 22 in all competitions.

Indeed, only Man City and Liverpool have scored more than one goal against Newcastle United, since the beginning of April 2022.

Only Arsenal and Leicester have scored more PL away games this season than Newcastle and whilst the Gunners have won all seven PL matches at home this season, they have conceded at least one goal in six of the seven.

I hope AND expect Newcastle United to give Arsenal a good game tonight, whether that proves enough remains to be seen…

