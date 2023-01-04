Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday warm up for Newcastle United with very ironic hammering for Eddie Howe

It is Sheffield Wednesday up next.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side going into FA Cup action, on the back of a superb defensive display to earn a point at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

A remarkable six clean sheets in a row now in league and (Carabao) cup, if making it a seventh in a row against Sheffield Wednesday, that will surely take NUFC into the fourth round.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Owls warmed up for it with a 5-0 stroll.

Newcastle United will take on a Sheffield Wednesday side full of confidence, now sitting second in League One. They trail Plymouth by four points but two ahead of Ipswich and a massive 11 points ahead of fourth placed Derby County. It looks very much like two from three for the automatic promotion spots and the play-offs for the one of the current top trio who misses out.

Looking at the comments online from Sheffield Wednesday fans, a lot of talk about how strong a team to play against Newcastle, with promotion the big priority. However, whilst Newcastle play Leicester on Tuesday in the quarter-final, Sheffield Wednesday don’t play until the following Saturday and have a full week to prepare.

As for interest in the FA Cup match, a crowd of around 25,000 is already guaranteed. Newcastle fans swiftly snapped up the 4,500 away allocation, whilst around 11,000 tickets remain unsold for home fans, with just over 20,000 sold so far in the home sections.

Going back to that Sheffield Wednesday warm up for Newcastle United on Monday.

It has a very nice ironic feel for it where Eddie Howe is concerned, as the 5-0 hammering was against Cambridge United.

Almost exactly a year since Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team faced Cambridge on 8 January 2022.

There were 51, 395 at St James’ Park that day and a real smash and grab saw Ironside get a 56th minute with pretty much Cambridge’s only chance.

That made it only one win in nine for Eddie Howe since arriving at Newcastle United BUT to be honest, I didn’t really care about that defeat, though the media had a field day.

I just thought extra cup games were the last thing Newcastle needed due to the desperate relegation situation that the new owners and Eddie Howe had inherited from Ashley and Bruce.

Anyway, I think it is worth looking at just what has happened in games at St James’ Park since that defeat to Cambridge, it will be a year and two days since that FA Cup defeat when Newcastle play Leicester on Tuesday night.

There have been 20 Newcastle United home games (all competitions) since 8 January 2022 and these are the results:

DWWWWWWLWWDDDWWWWWWD

It is Played 20 Won 14 Drawn 4 Lost 1

An entire year and Newcastle United fans have only seen us lose once at home, that single goal defeat to Liverpool at the end of last season in the Premier League.

When it comes to goals, 31 scored and 10 conceded.

A remarkable 12 clean sheets in these last 20 home games in the past year.

I wonder what goes through Eddie Howe’s mind when he thinks back to that FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United a year ago, everything that has happened, everything that he has achieved?

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 7 Janaury 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1 (FA Cup third round)

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

