Sheffield Wednesday official statement released – Responding to problems Newcastle United fans experienced

Wednesday afternoon has seen Sheffield Wednesday release an official statement.

This follows problems Newcastle United fans reported in the away end.

Sheffield Wednesday stating that they received a request from The FA to give them details of what happened at Saturday’s match and the arrangements that had been in place for that particular game.

Sheffield Wednesday official statement – 11 January 2023:

‘Further to a request from the Football Association on the afternoon of Monday 9 January, Sheffield Wednesday has now submitted its comprehensive observations to the governing body following last weekend’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle United.

We have engaged in extensive dialogue with all relevant parties to review the circumstances to best assist the FA with their enquiries.

Whilst it is inappropriate to outline in full the details of the submission at this time, the Club feels it is important to emphasise that the stewarding numbers in place within the visitors’ section of the stadium exceeded the requirements of the Safety Certificate. The allocation of tickets issued to Newcastle supporters also complied absolutely with the Safety Certificate.

In addition, fewer supporters entered the visitors’ turnstiles when aligned to the number of tickets allocated and sold. The turnstiles were opened 30 minutes earlier than a regular matchday, two hours before kick-off at 4:00pm, to allow Newcastle supporters to enter the stadium in a timely a manner as possible.

There were no reports of injuries or medical assistance required on the West Stand logged with the Club’s first aid Operations Manager before, during and after the game.

Whilst we continue to assist and engage with the FA and explore all options, the Club will be making no further comment at this time.’

