Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday defeat the best thing could happen for Newcastle United – Hindsight alert

I don’t enjoy seeing Newcastle United lose any game.

However…this Sheffield Wednesday defeat could be the best thing that could have possibly happened for Newcastle United

Let me explain.

Exactly a year ago today, I think the home defeat to League One Cambridge United in the 2022 FA Cup third round proved, with hindsight, to be the best thing that could have possibly happened on that afternoon at St James’ Park.

When you are in such a desperate mid-season relegation battle (one win and 11 points from your first 19 PL games), I’m sorry, but the very last thing you need is extra cup matches.

It was absolutely vital that Newcastle United survived last season.

At best, relegation would have put the new NUFC project back years.

At worst, relegation may even have seen the new owners think this is a gamble that has gone very wrong and wrote off their losses. Sold the cold and moved on, thinking this is just too much hassle, a massive rebuilding job of a club that has suffered 14 years of Ashley neglect and that rebuilding job now become so many levels worse. Remember, these new owners have very deep pockets and quite literally could / would have wrote NUFC off as an investment that had gone quickly wrong.

Anyway, that didn’t happen. Newcastle United knocked out of the FA Cup and out of nowhere went on an eight match unbeaten run, picking up 20 points from a possible 24 in a two month period that effectively took Newcastle magically out of relegation trouble.

I would ask you now to consider these next two months after Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to League One Sheffield Wednesday.

Sometimes strategically, losing a battle is the right route to go, as it could potentially be key to winning a war.

Have a look at the upcoming match schedule and then I will explain…

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle United 1

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

(Weekend of) Saturday 28 January 2023 – FA Cup fourth round

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

(Midweek of) Wednesday 1 March 2023 – FA Cup fifth round

Whether you agree or not with Eddie Howe’s team selection at Hillsborough, one thing is surely accepted, which is when the NUFC Head Coach states that it is very difficult (impossible?) for this current Newcastle squad to be competing in three competitions.

We have a group (between six and eight?) of very good quality players, then we have another group (between six and eight?) of decent to good players, then we have…the rest. You then have injuries / illness / fitness issues hitting those numbers further, in terms of availability at any particular time.

So anyway, with benefit of hindsight, by the time we get to March, as Newcastle fans we may well look back on defeat to Sheffield Wednesday as having been crucial in helping to create potentially the best ever day (so far) of our NUFC supporting lives…

Tuesday night if of course a vital first cog in what could develop.

If Newcastle beat Leicester then we move on (in terms of cups) to this scenario.

Midweek of the week starting Monday 23 January 2023, Newcastle would have a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Then a totally free week of preparation before then in the midweek of the week commencing Monday 23 January 2023, a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg for Newcastle United.

The weekend in between, of Saturday 28 January 2023, is the weekend when FA Cup fourth round games will be played.

Now certain to be a weekend totally free for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team.

There had been a possibility of the outstanding West Ham away game in the Premier League getting played that weekend, if both teams lost this weekend, but the Hammers won at Brentford yesterday. Meaning West Ham will have a fourth round FA Cup game that weekend.

With such a small squad (of real quality) at his disposal, if Newcastle do win this Carabao Cup quarter-final then this ends up perfect for Eddie Howe. If NUFC do reach the semis, then they will almost certainly play a team who will have an FA Cup game in between the two legs of the Carabao Cup.

Looking (dreaming) even further ahead, the Carabao Cup final is on Sunday 26 February.

If Newcastle United did get to Wembley, then very likely we would be facing a team still in European competition…

On Wednesday 22 February, it is RB Leipzig at home to Man City in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

On Thursday 23 February, it is Man Utd home to Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round pay-offs.

Meanwhile, for Newcastle United, if we got to the Carabao Cup final, the Brighton home PL game (Saturday 25 February) would be cancelled and Eddie Howe with a full eight days to prepare for a final after the PL game at home to Liverpool on Saturday 18 February.

Reality tells us that a Carabao Cup final would be absolutely massive for us as a fanbase and as a club, a possibility to finally break this horrific run of 54 years without any trophy and 68 years without a domestic one.

If it was one of the Manchester clubs in that final against Newcastle United, then fair to say they would see it very differently. Still looking to win of course, just not such a huge priority.

For Manchester City, the Champions League is what it is all about. They would throw everything at that RB Leipzig away match, even if they had a Carabao Cup final only four days later.

As for Manchester United, every chance they could be in a similar position.

Especially if by then they have fallen away in the Premier League.

They desperately need Champions League football and beating Barcelona would then need them to win just three more ties and the Europa final to get a trophy and more importantly for them, Champions League football.

Imagine Man Utd coming off a Thursday night match against Barcelona and then less than 72 hours later facing a Newcastle United side who have had a full eight days to prepare?

Nothing is sure in football but these would be serious factors in terms of benefiting Newcastle United, if reaching that final and facing one of the Manchester clubs.

A win on Tuesday night and then a favourable semi-final draw with the Manchester clubs playing each other and Newcastle United facing either Wolves or Forest in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi…

The dream would most certainly be on.

(In this dream scenario outlined above, if Newcastle did somehow manage to win the Carabao Cup final, then the fact we would have no FA Cup fifth round match in the midweek that follows, would also allow us all the time and opportunity to properly celebrate!)

