Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

A potential banana skin?

Following our midweek game again Arsenal and only a few days before a carabao cup quarter final, who even knew what the squad would look like for today’s match?

Looking at the starting XI, first things first, great to see Isak starting again, hopefully a good chance for him to start getting back to full fitness.

Expected some changes, but a huge amount of rotations in place- only Botman, Longstaff and Joelinton remaining from the match against Arsenal.

Interesting to see Dubravka come straight into the starting XI, with rare starts for Lewis and Ritchie. Lascelles, Manquillo, Anderson and Murphy expected changes for the cup.

The first half started as expected, with Isak looking dangerous.

Lewis made a howler of a throw in within the first five minutes, gifting the ball to a Wednesday player, who missed a gilt edge chance.

Not a minute later, a great header from Isak was clawed away by the Wednesday keeper – great save!

On the 13th minute another horror pass, this time from Anderson, put a Wednesday player in – another let off as the shot went wide.

More and more chances falling to Newcastle as Isak brought good saves from the keeper and Ritchie spurning a golden chance over the bar.

Wednesday making a few decent chances for themselves, nothing on target but a few nervous moments nonetheless. Murphy was probably our worst offender, being put through on goal twice but spurning his chances horribly.

The second half started with Wood replacing Isak, understandable given his recent return from injury.

Worst way to start the half though as on the 52nd minute, the ball bobbled through to Josh Windass after a clinical counter attack. Looked offside, but of course no VAR, so goal went unchallenged….

Almost an immediate response but Dawson denied both Anderson and Murphy in quick succession.

Cavalry on at the hour mark, with Bruno, Willock and Almiron all on.

After Joelinton missed another good chance, Windass was put through on goal, a great finish – no controversy there.

A response needed and that’s exactly what we got, Bruno stabbing home from a corner – game on with 20 minutes to go!

Very end to end for a while, best chance fell to Wood on the 82nd minute, his chance horribly over the bar when set up by Joelinton!

More battering at the Wednesday door but they held firm and that was that. A disappointment to be out of one cup, but there’s still another to compete in and European places to win in the league, onwards and upwards..

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Rusty fringe players

Ritchie, Murphy, Lewis and Anderson all looked rusty tonight, either missing clear chances or giving away huge opportunities to the opposition.

Missing clear chances

Some huge chances missed in the first half and it left us trailing in the second half.

If players had taken their chances, the stressful times may well have been avoided.

Wood missing a huge chance to put us level was a huge indication that more clinical boots are needed…

Right back reinforcements?

Trippier missing was a huge deficit for us and it was clear we were missing his creativity and leadership.

Manquillo is not up to his standards by a long shot.

Krafth is solid but not spectacular and there’s no-one else…

Game changer almost when Trippier came on later in the game but too little too late.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 69

Sheffield Wednesday:

Windass 52, 65

Possession was Sheff Wed 25% Newcastle 33%

Total shots were Sheff Wed 9 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Sheff Wed 4 Newcastle 7

Corners were Sheff Wed 1 Newcastle 11

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 25,884 (4,500 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 69), Anderson (Willock 60), Longstaff (Bruno 60), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 60), Ritchie, Isak (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fraser, Burn,

(Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

