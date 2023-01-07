Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

Newcastle United kicking off their FA Cup campaign.

Newcastle United kicked out of the competition.

Jamie Smith:

“Not good enough.

“The finishing over the last week or so has been a cause for concern and it was a huge factor tonight in a humbling exit at the first opportunity to a league one opponent. Again.

“This could be a positive, as the congested fixture list that threatened to derail any league progress, thins right out.

“Focus can now be on the league and the latter stages of the league cup.

“However, the way this has exposed our complete lack of squad depth and the worrying failure to convert gilt edged opportunities persisting, has the potential to derail the season if not addressed.

“The team against Leicester needs to be full strength and there needs to be some finishing practice thank you please.”

Brian Standen:

“Wake up call.

“Time to hate the world and re-group!

“On any other given day we win this game but unfortunately an offside goal and some rank bad finishing proved costly.

“Move on!”

Tony Mallabar:

“Oh dear oh dear.

“Well fair play to Sheff Wed who deserved to win tonight.

“And a cracking atmosphere by both sets of fans.

“Should we be losing to a 3rd division team?

“Hell no, but that’s the magic / tragic of the cup..one thing about Sheff Wed and their magnificent support..

“having been to Hillsborough numerous times, it was a shame to see such an iconic stadium in such a dilapidated state and so many empty seats in the home end.

“We’ve had a bump in the road, that’s all, move on to Tuesday.

“NUWNBD.”

Billy Miller:

“What have you done Chris Wood?

“We wasted some great chances tonight but Wood’s was gift-wrapped.

“Terrible way to bow out of the FA Cup and lose our unbeaten run.

“Fair play to Wednesday, they played well but few of the players that came in to start, did anything to suggest they should be in the first team.

“Infuriating that the first goal was offside.

“Never thought I’d be cursing VAR not being in operation.”

Paul Patterson:

“Appalling performance.

“I’ll take issue with starting Isak and not Wood.

“The opposite scenario should have been the case.

“That said, the defensive changes were what cost us.”

Nat Seaton:

“Out of the FA Cup to lower league team yet again.

“Even with everything we have experienced in the past year, some things just don’t change!

“Starting 11 players not up to the task, coupled with our poor finishing, meant we came up short.

“Here’s hoping Tuesday we will write a different story with a different starting 11 and book a place in a cup semi final…”

Ben Cooper:

“I think we know now that there is an A team and a B team and there is a huge difference between the two.

“This was a game NUFC could and should have won, but didn’t, because the first team can’t play every week and those that make up the squad didn’t play well enough.

“It is very disappointing but not unexpected.

“We have been here before.

“Good luck to Sheffield Wednesday, now NUFC can focus on Tuesday and work on their finishing for a couple of days.”

David Punton:

“A pretty much deserved and fairly embarrassing exit from the FA Cup – the second season running we have been eliminated by League One oppo.

“It was largely NUFC reserves for the first 65 minutes, with Howe admitting pre-match we can’t compete on three fronts with this squad.

“There still should have been enough there to win, and we have lost two poor goals, even if one of them looked offside.

“The big talking point is Chris Wood, with an absolute howler in front of goal to square the contest when clean through. He has missed by a country mile. Dear lord!

“Sod’s law too, when live on the BBC in a prime time slot.

“A real headache for Eddie Howe tonight.

“No sign of ASM or Wilson with the party that travelled down, are we to assume they are both rested for Tuesday?

“Claims were ASM was ‘unwell’.

“Perhaps the only positive was the return of Alexander Isak, but the rest of it was dire, and some of the squad players did themselves few favours.

“A really bad night then.

“The nerves are now jangling for the League Cup quarter final on Tuesday.

“Last year we lost in the FA Cup to Cambridge Utd and went on from that to finish the season really well.

“The challenge to do that is there again.

“A few new faces in the transfer window would be nice too.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 69

Sheffield Wednesday:

Windass 52, 65

Possession was Sheff Wed 25% Newcastle 33%

Total shots were Sheff Wed 9 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Sheff Wed 4 Newcastle 7

Corners were Sheff Wed 1 Newcastle 11

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 25,884 (4,500 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 69), Anderson (Willock 60), Longstaff (Bruno 60), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 60), Ritchie, Isak (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fraser, Burn,

