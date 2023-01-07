Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1.

One day short of a year ago to the day, I was at SJP watching Newcastle exit the FA Cup at the hands of a team 16th in League One.

This year, our third round opponents were sitting second in the same league, and playing at home, so we should have seen this coming.

There were eight changes from the last game…and it showed.

Of the fresh faces, only Manquillo played to the standard we expect from the lads.

Wednesday didn’t dominate but we only looked like the ‘real’ Newcastle when Bruno joined the fray in a flurry of second half substitutions.

He – and they – didn’t have enough time to turn things around, so we exited this competition at the first time of asking once again.

It’s only right and proper to give Sheffield Wednesday credit. They made up for their lack of quality with spirit and endeavour, and just about deserved the win.

But Newcastle had opportunities to turn things round, which they failed to take. A golden opportunity squandered.

Martin Dubravka – 6

I honestly didn’t think we’d see him in a Newcastle shirt again but he’s a decent goalkeeper.

This defeat – and Wednesday’s goals – were not his fault

Javier Manquillo – 7

One of the bright spots.

Despite his lack of match fitness, he lasted 90 minutes, and played well for all of them.

Unfazed at switching from right to left back, and offered a threat going forward, that others did not.

The pick of our defenders.

Jamaal Lascelles – 5

A rare outing for our skipper but Schar won’t be fretting about losing his place.

Slow and didn’t use the ball well

Sven Botman – 6

Not his usual commanding self but we’ll allow him that, especially as he was playing with players he’s not used to.

Jamal Lewis – 5

Didn’t look up to speed but I’ll cut him some slack as he’s barely played any football

Joelinton – 7

The best of our starting midfielders.

Tried to drive forward when he could.

Sean Longstaff – 5

Battled throughout, but didn’t influence things at all, should have done better against a League One midfield.

Elliot Anderson – 5

He was poor in the League Cup tie v Palace and this display was a definite improvement.

Tried hard, showed some good touches, but didn’t affect the game. Missed a very decent chance second half.

Jacob Murphy – 4

Had a very poor first half, where he lost the ball a few times and missed a couple of scoring opportunities.

Woke up second half but subbed off on the hour.

Alexander Isak – 6

Looked classy – if not match-fit after his lengthy injury – from the get-go.

Great touch, good brain, usually in the right place at the right time, and a couple of presentable chances.

He’ll get his speed and sharpness back with game time.

Subbed off – correctly – at half time

Matt Ritchie – 6

Like Manquillo and Lewis, thrown into the game with virtually no playing time this season.

And I doubt he’d have started if ASM had been available.

I thought he contributed quite well and his delivery was excellent for the most part. Still going at the end.

SUBS:

Chris Wood – 4

Took Isak’s place at half time.

Got an assist for our goal, but missed the chance of the game, when Joelinton played him through.

A Premier League centre forward has to score that.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7

Subbed on, added class and a goal.

He arrived too late, unfortunately, to make a tangible difference, although he looked like the best player on the park for the 30 minutes he was there.

Joe Willock – 5

Tried his best after coming on but didn’t impact the game or the outcome.

Miguel Almiron- 5

Same as Willock – obviously wanted to contribute, and showed his usual energy, but there was no space.

Every Wednesday player was defending for the last 25 minutes.

Kieron Trippier – 5

Another regular first-teamer subbed on to try and save the game, but by that time, Wednesday had parked the bus and there was no way through.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 69

Sheffield Wednesday:

Windass 52, 65

Possession was Sheff Wed 25% Newcastle 33%

Total shots were Sheff Wed 9 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Sheff Wed 4 Newcastle 7

Corners were Sheff Wed 1 Newcastle 11

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 25,884 (4,500 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 69), Anderson (Willock 60), Longstaff (Bruno 60), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 60), Ritchie, Isak (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fraser, Burn,

