Opinion

Shameful criticism of Eddie Howe for latest decision

Eddie Howe will tonight hopefully take Newcastle United into their first cup quarter-final since 2005.

A time span that, to nobody’s surprise, contains the entire Mike Ashley era of control.

Leicester City the visitors and Newcastle United massive favourites to win this Carabao Cup quarter-final, now they just have to go out and justify that bookie / punter confidence.

In recent days in the lead up to this game, since Saturday’s match, I have seen some shameful criticism of Eddie Howe for his latest decision in terms of team selection, against Sheffield Wednesday.

I know that much of that criticism comes from trolls / mackems in disguise and so on, but some of it has clearly been from a number of Newcastle United fans.

The narrative goes something like this…

You should always play your best team, no matter what other games are coming up

You shouldn’t prioritise Premier League games to the disadvantage of cup competitions

Nothing has changed since Mike Ashley, new owners and Eddie Howe not taking cups seriously, by playing weakened teams

Eddie Howe has explained his very credible reasons for the team selection at Hillsborough in any number of interviews, yet still a decent minority of Newcastle fans won’t accept the obvious.

The idea that you can just keep on playing your best eleven players every single match, no matter how many games you have to play in a certain space of time, is just crazy. That is, if you want to have a realistic chance of minimising injuries and of having the players on the pitch, able to perform to their potential.

Put it this way, for starters, if Callum Wilson had started against Sheffield Wednesday, then surely any rational personal would accept he couldn’t have then started against Leicester tonight. Considering his injury record throughout his career.

Maybe the biggest gap in the Eddie Howe critics’ arguments is when they talk of disrespecting the cups, just as happened under Mike Ashley, putting Premier League before the cups etc etc.

In this instance it is Eddie Howe prioritising one cup over another, not Premier League over the cups.

With the FA Cup third round match and this Carabao Cup quarter-final so close together, something had / has to give.

Newcastle were only just starting off on their FA Cup journey on Saturday, whereas tonight we are one step away from a semi-final. Do the maths…

For all morale seems low at Leicester and they have injuries, this is still a Premier League team with loads of very good players, Sheffield Wednesday are no mugs, as they showed on Saturday, but the team Eddie Howe put out was still more than capable of winning that FA Cup game. NUFC dominated the game with 75% possession and had loads more chances, loads more really good chances, it wasn’t Eddie Howe’s fault that Wood, Anderson, Isak, Ritchie and others all missed great opportunities. Once they step on the pitch then there is nothing he can do, plus, if Newcastle had won at Sheff Wed then nobody would have been criticising the team selection. You might as well blame Eddie Howe for the team selection against Leeds, when his team failed to score and win, despite having been by far the better side.

Bottom line is that Eddie Howe could only play his best possible team tonight against Leicester, plus giving those players the best possible chance of performing at their best as individuals and as a team, if he made numerous changes last Saturday.

He has given Newcastle United their best possible chance to get to this semi-final and now it is simply down to the players to do it on the pitch.

