Seven journalists asked who will finish the season in Premier League top four – Interesting

Who will end the 2022/23 season in the Premier League top four?

Which quartet will qualify for the Champions League?

Maybe more to the point in certain cases, who will be the clubs to miss out…?

Now we are at around the halfway point and a break for FA Cup matches…and second legs of Carabao Cup semi-finals, The Athletic have asked seven journalists questions about this 2022/23 season.

The most interesting one was…

Predict the final Premier League top four

Nick Miller:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Phil Buckingham:

1. Manchester City, 2. Arsenal, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Ahmed Walid:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Adam Crafton:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Tottenham, 4. Manchester United.

Duncan Alexander:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Daniel Taylor:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Oliver Kay:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Newcastle, 4. Manchester United.

Very interesting to see that Newcastle United get six votes, five journalists tipping them to end up fourth, Oliver Kay saying third. Only Adam Crafton picking Tottenham to be a top four finisher, at the expense of Newcastle United.

The Athletic also asked them other questions such as winning the title and relegation choices, Newcastle not featuring in those.

However, when it came to best Premier League signing this 2022/23 season, three journalists going for a Newcastle United player, whilst an honourable mention off another.

Who has been the best signing?

Buckingham:

The temptation is to go with Erling Haaland but Sven Botman has arguably had a greater impact on his new team. A key figure in Newcastle’s defensive machine and a steal at £30million.

Taylor:

Did you hear Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes describing Nick Pope as the best goalkeeper in the world? OK, there was maybe a touch of exaggeration, but Pope does already look nailed-on to win the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the goalkeeper who has the most clean sheets with 12 so far (Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is next with nine). For all Newcastle’s money, Pope has been a bargain at £10million from a relegated Burnley side.

Kay:

It should be Haaland again, but maybe for this question you need to distinguish his performance level (outstanding) and the impact on the team (questionable). So I’ll say Sven Botman at Newcastle.

Crafton:

Lisandro Martinez. Personality, quality and a supreme athlete. Honourable mentions for Sven Botman and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

