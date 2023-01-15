Opinion

Serious Premier League opportunity this weekend – Newcastle United need to just finish the job this afternoon

On Saturday morning I did an article that appeared on The Mag, looking at the Premier League fixtures this weekend.

A massive split in the games that was pure coincidence.

However, a coincidence that could prove seriously good for Newcastle United, if results went the right way…

The remarkable coincidence seeing four of the Premier League fixtures this weekend involving all eight clubs who are currently the top eight in the table.

Whilst the other six Premier League fixtures involving the 12 clubs…not in the top eight.

Saturday’s results ended up as…

Man Utd 2 Man City 1

Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Southampton 2

Forest 2 Leicester 0

Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Brentford 2 Bournemouth 0

(Aston Villa beat Leeds 2-1 on Friday night)

This is how the Premier League table looks on Sunday morning, ahead of this afternoon’s matches…

At the bottom end, those wins for Southampton, Forest and Wolves have seriously changed the dynamic, with Everton the biggest losers in it all. They play away at West Ham next week and a win for the Hammers would surely see our mate Jordan Pickford and his teammates well on their way to the Championship.

More importantly though, it is now Newcastle’s opportunity to finish the job off at the top end this weekend.

A win against Fulham and Eddie Howe’s side would be absolutely flying.

I had Man City winning yesterday as the best result in that game for NUFC but it was a no lose, as a win for Newcastle today will see them go back above Man Utd and only a point behind second placed Man City.

The other game at the top end today is also a no lose for Newcastle United.

Arsenal win and Newcastle (if beating Fulham) go five points clear of Spurs.

Spurs win (and NUFC win), would mean only six points separating the top four, with Newcastle only six points off the very top of the table…

Sunday’s Premier League fixtures

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Newcastle United v Fulham (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4.30pm)

Bottom line is, a huge opportunity for Newcastle to make further big strides this afternoon.

Lets go to it.

