Opinion

Progress at Newcastle United? This is where it gets staggeringly good

Now that we’re roughly halfway through the league season and on a nice little break for the cups, how much progress have Newcastle United made this season on last?

Off the pitch, it is immeasurable.

I like the way the club is being run, I like the ambition shown in the transfer market and I like what the future holds, based on what I see and hear with regards to club infrastructure and personnel being brought in to key backroom positions at the club.

The future is very bright compared to the monotonously bleak outlook under the previous ownership.

How about on the pitch for Newcastle United?

This is where it gets staggeringly good.

Having a glance through the fixtures already played this season and matching them up to the corresponding fixtures last season, we see astonishing progress. Have a look below.

(*I have taken reasonable liberty when switching teams that got relegated last season and teams that were promoted for this campaign.)

Nottingham Forrest (h) 2-0 (Burnley 1-0)*

Brighton (a) 0-0 (1-1)

Manchester City (h) 3-3 (0-4) +1

Wolves (a) 1-1 (1-2) +1

Liverpool (a) 1-2 (1-3)

Crystal Palace (h) 0-0 (1-0) -2

Bournemouth (h) 1-1 (Norwich 1-1)*

Fulham (a) 4-1 (Watford 1-1)* +2

Brentford (h) 5-1 (3-3) +2

Manchester United (a) 0-0 (1-4) +1

Everton (h) 1-0 (3-1)

Tottenham Hotspur (a) 2-1 (1-5) +3

Aston Villa (h) 4-0 (1-0)

Southampton (a) 4-1 (2-1)

Chelsea (h) 1-0) (0-3) +3

Leicester City (a) 3-0 (0-4) +3

Leeds United (h) 0-0 (1-1)

Arsenal (a) 0-0 (0-2) +1

By my reckoning that’s 15 points better off on last season when put up against last season’s fixturs and we’re not even halfway through.

Last season we finished on 49 points having won 13 games all season. We have won nine already this term. Our final goal difference was -18, as it stands it’s now +21.

Last season we had to wait until mid April until Newcastle United got 35 points or more. Here we are in the first week of January already at that tally AND we’ve had a near six week break for a World Cup. This really is quite astonishing stuff.

Newcastle United are into the quarter-finals of the League Cup (knocked out at the second round stage last season) and we’re about to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in the FA Cup. We all remember the disappointment last season against Cambridge United.

No matter what happens at Hillsborough, we can sit back and look at the work that Eddie Howe and the players have done and reflect on a tremendous year of progress at Newcastle United.

On the horizon is a League Cup quarter-final this coming week with a two-legged semi if we get through. We are perfectly poised to qualify for a European competition, possibly the Champions League, with all the trappings that the prospect of that brings.

Attractive to better players, financial rewards, exposure for potential sponsors and a chance for supporters to experience the cream of Europe “under the lights” at St James’ Park once again.

If one year can bring THIS much progress with (in my opinion) fairly modest spending, then I’m looking forward to 2023 with eyes wide open in anticipation. The one thing that has changed though, is attitude.

We have become a football club again. Newcastle United going into 2023 is a very enticing proposition. This (usually) eternal pessimist is loving it. And is feeling VERY optimistic.

Happy New Year to all our fellow supporters, wherever you may be…

