Premier League save of the month – Nick Pope nominated

Nick Pope has been nominated for the Premier League save of the month.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Newcastle keeper in the running for the January award.

Crystal Palace only had one shot on target the entire game…but what a shot.

The ball falling kindly for Mateta only around 12 yards out and he laced it past Nick Pope…only instead, the NUFC keeper somehow deflected it over the the bar.

It summed it up that Mateta himself led the applause.

Nick Pope of course the best keeper in the Premier League this season, currently on a run of ten clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

Whilst in the Premier League, Pope has conceded easily the fewest goals. Five less than Arsenal / Ramsdale and nine less than Ederson / Man City.

Premier League official announcement – 26 January 2023:

‘Six superb stops from January have been nominated for the Castrol Save of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins (Go HERE to vote for Nick Pope)

The supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

January Premier League save of the month contenders

Lukasz Fabianski (LEE 2-2 WHU) 4 Jan (v Rodrigo)

Emiliano Martinez (AVL 2-1 LEE) 13 Jan (v Harrison)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE 1-0 CRY) 15 Jan (v Doucoure)

Aaron Ramsdale (TOT 0-2 ARS) 15 Jan (v Sessegnon)

David De Gea (CRY 1-1 MUN) 18 Jan (v Edouard)

Nick Pope (CRY 0-0 NEW) 21 Jan (v Mateta)’

(Go HERE to vote for Nick Pope)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

