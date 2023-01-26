News

Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United star nominated for January 2023 award

One Newcastle United star has been nominated for the January 2023 Premier League player of the month award.

Dan Burn nominated.

An outstanding first half of the season for the Newcastle United defender, so go HERE to vote for him and help ensure Big Dan Burn wins this award.

Official Premier League announcement – 26 January 2023:

Seven players have been shortlisted for the January EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, and you can help to decide the winner.

You, the fans, can vote for your favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12:00 GMT on Monday 30 January.

Vote for your EA SPORTS Player of the Month

(Go HERE to vote for Dan Burn)

The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

EA SPORTS Player shortlist

Dan Burn (NEW)

P3 W1 D2 L0 G0 A0 CS3

The versatile defender starred for a Newcastle United defence who went through the entire without conceding a goal, despite travelling to leaders Arsenal in that run.

Brennan Johnson (NFO)

P4 W2 D2 L0 G2 A2

The Nottingham Forest forward was at the heart of their revival in January, scoring twice in a derby match against Leicester City, as well as supplying two assists in the month.

Riyad Mahrez (MCI)

P4 W3 D0 L1 G3 A2

No player had as many goal involvements as the winger’s five in January. His three goals and two assists came in a run of matches where Manchester City faced Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Solly March (BHA)

P3 W2 D1 L0 G3 A1

The Brighton & Hove Albion winger is enjoying a new lease of life under Roberto De Zerbi. His total of three goals included his first senior brace, along with an assist, in a 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)

P4 W2 D1 L1 G3 A0

The Manchester United star continued his electric form with goals in three of his four matches, including the winner in the Manchester derby. He is looking to win the award for a second time this season, having already claimed the September 2022 prize.

David Raya (BRE)

P3 W2 D1 L0 CS2 S11

Brentford conceded only one goal all month and that was in part thanks to the heroics of their goalkeeper, who made 11 saves.

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

P3 W2 D1 L0 G1 A1

The 21-year-old winger has starred for an Arsenal side with a five-point lead at the top. His two goal involvements came in significant wins, assisting in the north London derby before scoring against Man Utd.

Go HERE to vote for Dan Burn.

