Opinion

Premier League form table (s) now updated – Must sees for Newcastle United fans

Ahead of the upcoming midweek matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having drawn 0-0 with Leeds, it is Arsenal at The Emirates up next.

Eddie Howe looking to build on Newcastle United’s current third place in the full table.

Here is the Premier League form table now, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Arsenal with very latest one listed first:

Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Arsenal 3 West Ham 1

Wolves 0 Arsenal 2

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Southampton 1 Arsenal 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Monday 2 January 2023:

As you can see above, Arsenal and Newcastle inseparable when it comes to gathering points these past six games, both having 16 from a possible 18. Only marginally separated when it comes to goals.

Just to give a bit more clarity, here are a couple of extended Premier League form tables, looking specifically at the ‘big six’ clubs and Newcastle United.

Premier League form table – Last 7 matches (number of points picked up before each club)

19 Newcastle United

19 Arsenal

16 Man Utd

15 Liverpool

13 Man City

7 Tottenham

6 Chelsea

Premier League form table – Last 11 matches (number of points picked up before each club)

28 Arsenal

27 Newcastle United

23 Man City, Man Utd

22 Liverpool

18 Chelsea

16 Tottenham

For anybody tempted to panic simply because Newcastle failed to take their chances against Leeds and picked up a draw at SJP.

These PL form tables, especially the extended 11 match one that covers these past three and a half months, this proves to me that Eddie Howe and his players have to simply keep up the same levels of training and performance, the results will then take care of themselves.

Everything to play for!

