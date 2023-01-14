Opinion

Premier League form table now updated – Worth a look

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having drawn 0-0 at Arsenal, it is Fulham at St James’ Park up next.

Eddie Howe looking to build on Newcastle United’s current third place in the full table.

Here is the Premier League form table on Saturday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams, following Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Leeds last night:

As you can see, Newcastle United dropping to third in this new updated Premier League form table.

Arsenal at the top with 16 points from a possible 18, denied a perfect 18 due to Newcastle’s draw at The Emirates.

Man Utd second with 15 points, Newcastle United 14 points and then Aston Villa and Man City both with 13.

Fulham are eighth in this Premier League form table, having taken 12 points.

After losing to Man City and Man Utd, Marco Silva’s side winning their last four PL matches, including 2-1 against Chelsea on Thursday night. The Fulham boss not happy at having to play Newcastle only 64 hours later…

The last six results for Fulham with very latest one listed first:

Fulham 2 Chelsea 1

Leicester 0 Fulham 1

Fulham 2 Southampton 1

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 3

Fulham 1 Man Utd 2

Man City 2 Fulham 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Saturday 14 January 2023:

The longer Premier League form table shows that in the last 11 PL matches, Eddie Howe’s side have picked up 27 points from a possible 33.

Whilst it is now just one defeat in the last 20 NUFC Premier League matches.

It is all a bit mad to see Southampton rock bottom of the Premier League and losing all of their last six PL matches, yet then on Wednesday night went out and won 2-0 against Man City with Guardiola’s team not even having a single effort on target.

