Premier League form table now updated – It’s worth a look

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having won 1-0 against Fulham a St James’ Park, it is Crystal Palace up next at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Howe knowing that avoiding defeat would take Newcastle back into third on goal difference, whilst a win would see NUFC two points ahead of Man Utd and only one point behind second place Man City.

Here is the Premier League form table on Saturday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, Newcastle United placed third in this new updated Premier League form table.

Arsenal at the top with 16 points from a possible 18, denied a perfect 18 due to Newcastle’s draw at The Emirates.

Man Utd also with 16 points, denied a perfect 18 by that cracking Palace free-kick on Wednesday night.

Crystal Palace are sixteenth in this Premier League form table, having taken only four points from a possible 18, a win at Bournemouth and then bringing a run of defeats to London clubs to an end (having lost to Fulham, Tottenham and Chelsea) with that fortunate draw against Man Utd, after the visitors had dominated most of the match.

The last six results for Crystal Palace with very latest one listed first:

Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 1

Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 4

Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 3

Nottingham Forest 1 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Saturday 21 January 2023:

The longer Premier League form table shows that in the last 12 PL matches, Eddie Howe’s side have picked up 30 points from a possible 36.

Whilst it is now just one defeat in the last 21 NUFC Premier League matches.

It is interesting to look at places eighth to twelfth in the Premier League form table, four of those clubs are Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham. Between them, they have failed to win 13 of their last collective 24 Premier League games, winning just 11 of them. Something that surely gives Eddie Howe and his players an extra lift, knowing that if NUFC can keep their consistent form going, many of the usual suspects are currently struggling to do the same.

