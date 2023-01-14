Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Massive split in games could prove seriously good for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

A massive split in the games that is pure coincidence.

However, a coincidence that could prove seriously good for Newcastle United, if results go the right way…

This is how the Premier League table looks on this Saturday morning, Aston Villa having won 2-1 against Leeds on Friday night…

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures?

The remarkable coincidence sees four of the Premier League fixtures this weekend involving all eight clubs who are currently the top eight in the table.

Whilst the other six Premier League fixtures involving the 12 clubs…not in the top eight.

Bottom line is that this weekend could prove a huge one when it comes to the outlook for various clubs at both ends of the table, when we see the Premier League table on Sunday night.

Happily, this season the focus for Newcastle United fans is at the right end of the table, unlike the vast majority of the Mike Ashley era.

So this is where we are concentrating…

Man Utd v Man City

Brighton v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Fulham

Tottenham v Arsenal

Obviously, to a large extent, all I am bothered about is Newcastle winning, as is the case every week.

However…if all four of these matches went in (what I believe is) our favour, then just imagine what that Premier League table could look like on Sunday night.

My preference is wins for Newcastle United, Man City, Arsenal and Brighton (though I accept maybe some of you would potentially see a draw in the Brighton match as the very best outcome, a point going missing and both Liverpool and Brighton falling a further two points behind in that scenario).

The thing is, those four results I would like to see, are more than likely to happen.

If they did happen, then this is how the Premier League table would look on Sunday night, number of points for each club as follows:

47 Arsenal

42 Man City

38 Newcastle United

35 Man Utd

33 Tottenham

31 Fulham

30 Brighton

28 Liverpool

(A win for Brentford at home over Bournemouth would push them into eighth with 29 points ahead of Liverpool, if those four fixtures at the top went the way I want)

I am of course concentrating on Newcastle United ending up top four.

So how sweet would that Premier League table look if these results went NUFC’s way, with Newcastle United at the 19 game halfway point.

