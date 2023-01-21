Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Could prove seriously good again for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

They could prove seriously good for Newcastle United…again.

Newcastle United of course last weekend got that late but deserved win against Fulham, whilst with all of the other top eight also playing each other, it made the final outcome (Premier League table) even better once all the Premier League fixtures had played out.

This is how the Premier League table looks on this Saturday morning:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures?

Now this weekend, it isn’t a case of all the clubs towards the top playing each other this time, however, I think there is still plenty room for optimism that the outcome could be equally as good as last weekend, SO LONG AS Newcastle United do the necessary at Crystal Palace, then watch the other weekend fixtures generally fall their way as well.

So this is where we are concentrating, the matches involving the clubs currently in the top half:

Liverpool v Chelsea

Leicester v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leeds v Brentford

Man City v Wolves

Arsenal v Man Utd

Fulham v Tottenham

So if Newcastle win, I think fair to assume that whilst Man City will be heavily expected to beat Wolves, the other five games could all very likely end as draws, nobody would be surprised would they? Yes, we could hope for the ultimate results with Man City, Brighton and Brentford to lose, no doubt most would prefer to see Tottenham lose to Fulham, probably Man Utd lose as well, with a top four place the realistic NUFC aim rather than the title.

However, more realistic, look at how the Premier League table would look on Monday night with five draws and both Newcastle and Man City winning, number of points for each club as follows:

48 Arsenal

45 Man City

41 Newcastle United

40 Man Utd

34 Tottenham

32 Fulham

31 Brighton

30 Brentford

29 Liverpool

29 Chelsea

I know you can never say never and 12 point leads have been lost before BUT if say for example, Newcastle won and Liverpool v Chelsea a draw. Eddie Howe’s team would be that massive dozen points clear of both of them.

Whilst Newcastle winning and Tottenham failing to, would ensure at least a seven points gap between NUFC and those outside the top four. Both Tottenham and Fulham having also played a game more than Newcastle United!

For Newcastle United, if they can win at Selhurst Park, it is then a two week break from Premier League action (‘only’ the two League Cup semis on the midweeks) and then relegation battling West Ham (home) and Bournemouth (away).

If Eddie Howe’s team could get three PL wins in this next trio of matches, then the Premier League table could be very interesting after that Bournemouth away match on Saturday 11 February.

