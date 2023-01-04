Opinion

Premier League clubs transfer spending since 2016 – Very revealing

Transfer spending by Premier League clubs is a hot topic.

The January 2023 transfer window having just opened and plenty of business predicted to be done before we reach February 2023.

Looking to what has happened in the past six years though, when it comes to Premier League clubs and transfer spending some excellent new analysis from Sky Sports, as reported by Football Daily.

This analysis looked at the transfer spending by Premier League clubs since summer 2016.

This story sparked by the fact that the analysis shows Everton to be sixth highest of all, when it comes to spending by Premier League clubs.

The top six Premier League clubs when it comes to transfer spend since summer 2016 (I am presuming they mean including the summer 2016 window):

£1.2bn – Chelsea

£1.1bn – Man Utd

£1bn – Man City

£772m – Arsenal

£735.6m – Liverpool

£716.6m – Everton

As you can see, three clubs each spending a massive £1bn or more, these past six years.

You then have Arsenal and then Liverpool, the scousers with also a huge £735.6m.

Interesting / amusing to see this figure, considering how Jurgen Klopp repeatedly claims that Liverpool are unable to ‘splash the cash’ and indeed never have been able to. Quite bizarre and unbelievable, when you consider that all of that £735.6m has been spent under Klopp, he actually joined Liverpool in October 2015, so he actually had the January 2016 window as well, not sure what the scousers spent in that one, if anything.

Anyway, this analysis showed the blue scousers also with also a spend of £700m+ since summer 2016. It is incredible and hilarious, to see just what a mess they are now, despite that massive spend by the owners.

As for Newcastle United…

Looking at the NUFC transfer spending from summer 2016 onwards, we get a very different picture.

Using figures from Transfermarkt for Newcastle United transfer spend, it shows in this same period some £456m having been spent.

The figures are even more stark when broken down. From summer 2016 onwards, in the 11 transfer windows when Mike Ashley was still in control, only £273m was spent, an average of less than £25m per window.

We are now into the third NUFC transfer window under the new owners and so far the figures show £183m having been spent. The neglect and lack of proper investment meaning the club in a desperate state and heading for relegation under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, when at last the takeover happened.

