Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton for Cup semi-final second leg

Looking at this Newcastle team v Southampton.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to finish the job after that 1-0 win at St Mary’s seven days / nights ago.

It is now only one defeat in Newcastle United’s last 20 matches and that sole loss came in the FA Cup at Sheffield Wednesday, when Eddie Howe made eight changes in between the draw at league leaders Arsenal and defeating Leicester in the quarter-final.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Southampton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Southampton in the 1-0 first leg win:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

(Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy)

If Nick Pope keeps his eleventh clean sheet in a row, Newcastle United will be going to Wembley.

Both of those statements are worth repeating…

A Newcastle keeper with 10 clean sheets in a row.

A Newcastle team 90 minutes from Wembley.

Nick Pope has been excellent, as is the case with the back four in front of him.

Very few shots find their way through to Newcastle’s number one and when they have done, Pope has rarely let the ball past him. Indeed it was against Southampton on 6 November 2022 since he conceded, in that 4-1 away win. Since then we have had a World Cup, Christmas, New Year and Newcastle United forging ahead in their dual aim of top four and potential cup glory.

Adam Armstrong gave Dan Burn a few problems in the first leg but overall the big lad from Blyth played well yet again at left-back, so same again naturally for Eddie Howe at the back.

The likes of Bruno and Joelinton are of course a couple of names at the top of the list when it comes to naming any Newcastle team these days for an important match and they don’t get much more important than this one.

Failure to take chances has of course been a big topic of discussion but the most important thing is that game after game, Newcastle continue to produce plenty scoring opportunities.

Alexander Isak and ASM definitely made a big difference when coming on at St Mary’s, both looked a threat and of course Isak did supremely well to lay on the winner.

I think change(s) is/are coming but not tonight.

Callum Wilson looked a bit jaded last Tuesday but hopefully a full week of recovery and preparation has helped him get back to more like his normal self.

I think unless injury / illness does intervene, we will see Wilson, Longstaff, Willock and Almiron line up once again. With ASM and Isak in reserve if needed.

Though West Ham on Saturday will see at least one (or both) of Isak / ASM coming into the team.

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So my predicted team has no changes from the starting eleven that won the first leg 1-0 on the south coast.

