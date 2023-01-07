Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday – 8 changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it sixteen games in a row undefeated, whilst getting back on the winning trail at Hillsborough would be a bonus.

If today’s game at Hillsborough did end up as a draw after 90 minutes, it would then be a replay at St James’ Park.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

From what Eddie Howe said on Friday, it sounds as though (as well as Emil Krafth who looks to be out for the season), only Targett, Shelvey and Dummett are definitely ruled out.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that Alexander Isak has returned to full training but he will be cautious when it comes to if / when the striker returns to competitive action.

We have become so used to knowing exactly what Eddie Howe’s line up is going to be with this excellent run of Premier League form, this time though it is a case of how many changes will be made, especially with what looks to be a tougher cup match (and quarter-final!) only three days later.

Martin Dubravka asked to return early from his Man Utd loan and Eddie Howe was more than happy to oblige.

The keeper went straight onto the bench at Arsenal and I think will be starting tonight. He is cup-tied in the Carabao Cup after starting and winning two Man U games in the competition, however, free to play today.

I can see a much changed defence, with Manquillo and Lascelles getting rare starts with rests for Trippier and Schar.

Botman also set for a brief break, Burn I predict to move inside to partner Lascelles, with Lewis at left-back.

A bit more continuity in midfield I fancy, with Longstaff and Willock predicted to remain and start.

It looks a pretty sure thing that all three subs that were used at Arsenal will get a game, so expect to see ASM, Murphy and Wood in the side at Hillsborough.

Completing the eleven, Elliot Anderson is in line to start, having shaken off a couple of niggling injuries and been named amongst the subs for these past three Premier League matches.

Predicted Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Lewis, Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So my predicted team has eight changes from the eleven that faced Arsenal on Tuesday night, with only Burn, Longstaff and Willock staying in the starting eleven.

