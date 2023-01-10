Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Leicester – 8 changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Leicester City.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to get back on the winning trail after three games without a win.

The defeat at Hillsborough also meaning that a fifteen match unbeaten run also came to an end.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Leicester to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Sheffield Wednesday:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis, Anderson, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Ritchie, Isak

There were wholesale changes made by Eddie Howe and along with the rest of you, I see a very similar story tonight, in terms of the starting eleven looking very different again tonight, compared to that match at Hillsborough.

Eddie Howe has given maybe the clearest indication ever, as to what his starting eleven is going to be tonight.

There are no reported injuries from Saturday’s matchday squad following that FA Cup defeat, so we can assume 19 of those 20 players are available once again. The exception is Martin Dubravka, cup-tied in the Carabao Cup having played twice for Man Utd in the competition this season.

Eddie Howe has also stated that he expects Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope also to be available.

The NUFC Head Coach saying he would be monitoring the situation regarding Allan Saint-Maximin who missed Saturday due to illness. However, since we heard from Eddie Howe, the squad trained on Monday and late afternoon The Telegraph reported that their information was that ASM had trained fine without any issues and will be available for tonight.

As for any potential Cup v Premier League conflict, Eddie Howe stated that he would definitely be playing what he considers his strongest possible Newcastle team v Leicester.

So as things appear to stand, apart from the cup-tied Dubravka and out for the season Krafth, everybody is available apart from the injured Shelvey and Targett.

Taking all of that into consideration, I think that it means the Newcastle team v Leicester City tonight will be exactly the same as the one that played so well against Arsenal seven days ago.

Predicted Newcastle team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So my predicted team has eight changes from the eleven that faced Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday night, with only Joelinton, Longstaff and Botman staying in the starting eleven, as Eddie Howe is set to revert back to the side that held the league leaders last Tuesday night.

As the season moves on, hopefully we can look forward to the likes of ASM and Alexander Isak pushing their claims for a start in Howe’s first choice eleven, but currently getting back towards full fitness after illness and injury, I think all but certain the pair will be on the bench against Leicester, impact subs if needed.

