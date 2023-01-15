Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Fulham – One change

Looking at this Newcastle team v Fulham.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to continue on from Tuesday’s dominant win over Leicester that took NUFC into the cup semis.

When it comes to the Premier League, draws in the last two matches (Arsenal and Leeds) but it is still eight wins (and three draws) in the last 11 PL matches, undefeated in 13.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Fulham to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So having made the eight changes he did at Hillsborough, Eddie Howe reverting to his strongest possible current eleven, the side that drew 0-0 at Arsenal.

With the level of performance shown by that starting eleven against both Arsenal and Leicester, in normal circumstances I think a pretty easy decision to say same again.

Eddie Howe not reporting any new injuries, only seemingly Matt Targett and Jonjo Shelvey (as well as Emil Krafth) definitely missing through injury.

Whilst if Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier get through today without a yellow card, we pass the 19 match point, where a fifth booking for either of them would have triggered a one match ban.

Speaking of bans though…

The one change I think Eddie Howe will make, is Joelinton.

The NUFC Head Coach admitting on Friday that he had a decision to make, after the midfielder was charged with drink driving on Thursday.

I still think there is every chance that Eddie Howe could still pick our Brazilian midfield enforcer BUT on balance, I think he will take him out of the firing line just for today. Not as a direct punishment, more as just something that is probably best for the club / team and indeed the player himself.

On the bench if needed but just giving Joelinton a chance to get his head around what has happened and then move on from it with lesson learned and punishment taken (assuming of course he is found guilty, which is usually the case when things get that far), plus it will help prevent so much of the media focus being on what happened on Thursday.

The thing is as well, on purely a football level, Newcastle United are at home and just maybe after struggling to score against Leeds, it might not be the worst thing in this Fulham home match, to have a more attacking option on the pitch, with the likes of Longstaff and / or Willock playing a little further back on the pitch this afternoon.

For me, if Joelinton is indeed left out, it looks a straight choice between Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin. If Isak was a little further in in his comeback from injury, then I would have fancied Eddie Howe to very likely start him. However, I think it will be ASM who gets the nod.

Predicted Newcastle team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

So my predicted team has only the one change from the eleven that faced Leicester on Tuesday night.

Joelinton set to be dropped to the bench (in my opinion) and Allan Saint-Maximin set to come back in for his first Premier League start since August.

