Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – One change

Looking at this Newcastle team v Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to continue on from Sunday’s late win against Fulham.

In the Premier League, Newcastle are unbeaten in 14 and looking to make it six PL clean sheets in a row, whilst the last 12 PL matches have produced 30 points from a possible 36 (nine wins and three draws).

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

The consensus before the last game was that Joelinton would drop out after having been charged in the mid-week with drink driving, however, Eddie Howe went with the same eleven and the Brazilian was excellent in that victory.

Ironically, it was our other Brazilian star who ended up missing that match, half of it anyway.

Bruno Guimaraes rolling his ankle in the 18th minute but after a couple of spells of treatment, just about making it through to half-time.

Leaving the pitch in pain / tears though and not reappearing for the second-half, later seen leaving St James’ Park on crutches and a protective boot on.

Eddie Howe admitting he didn’t know how serious it was and scans planned for the Monday, widespread media reporting then revealing the scans had shown no serious damage and at worst Bruno would be missing for weeks, not months as initially feared. The Head Coach confirming this on Friday morning before training, saying nothing serious and simply a case of now monitoring the midfielder as to when he might be ok to play again.

That then followed a Friday night exclusive, the usually reliable Craig Hope of The Mail saying that Bruno Guimaraes had trained fine on the morning and is set to be in the matchday squad at Selhurst Park.

The big question now is, will Bruno start today?

I think with such a massive match on Tuesday night, it makes it significantly more difficult to answer. Even if no lasting damage will Eddie Howe plan to start Bruno at Palace and Southampton? Plus, if it is a choice, then I think Howe more likely to go with him for Tuesday night, especially as gives him few more days to be 100%, though of course every chance he could get minutes off the bench today if not starting.

The NUFC Head Coach also has options now, able to bring in Isak or ASM and then have Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff with more defensive responsibilities between them, if Bruno replaced by a more attacking player.

My guess is that ASM will come in today, with Isak then used as an impact sub if needed – either to come on an play with Wilson or replace him, with then very likely those roles reversed at Southampton, Alexander Isak to start and Callum Wilson ready to come off the bench if needed.

As for the keeper and defence…with five Premier League clean sheets, only injury could change things there surely.

Predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

So my predicted team has only the one change from last Sunday’s win over Fulham, my prediction is Allan Saint-Maximin coming in for Bruno Guimaraes..

