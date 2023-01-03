Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal tonight

Looking at this Newcastle team v Arsenal.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it thirteen Premier League games undefeated, whilst getting back on the winning trail away at the league leaders, would be spectacular.

Avoiding defeat tonight would also make it fifteen victories in a row in all competitions.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Arsenal to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Leeds:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

From what Eddie Howe said on Friday, it sounds as though (as well as Emil Krafth who isn’t in our official NUFC PL squad for the first half of the season at least), only Isak, Targett, Shelvey and Dummett are definitely ruled out.

Bad news that Targett has joined the injury list but good news this morning on Alexander Isak, The Telegraph reporting that he has returned to full training and hasn’t had any setbacks.

With three Premier League clean sheets in a row and only two goals conceded in the last eight PL games, only surely injury could prevent Eddie Howe sending out Nick Pope and his back four of Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn.

However, I fancy Eddie Howe to freshen up things further up the pitch, with a couple of changes.

Callum Wilson to come back in up front is the most obvious one. Having been ruled out of starting the last two games due to recovering from illness, I think he definitely starts tonight, with Chris Wood dropping to the bench. Wilson came off the bench on Saturday and three days later he should be ok to start.

Miguel Almiron will be on the right, whilst Bruno Guimaraes set to continue in the middle.

I think Joelinton another who will clearly stay in the team, though I think he will drop a little deeper than recent games. This will allow, I believe Allan Saint-Maximin to come in and start his first PL game since August. Sean Longstaff completing the predicted eleven, sharing the midfield workload with our two Brazilians.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So my predicted team has two changes from the eleven that faced Leeds on Saturday, Wilson in for Wood and Saint-Maximin for Willock.

