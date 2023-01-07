Opinion

Perfect example of the neglect under Mike Ashley – The Newcastle United women’s team now backed to succeed

With Eddie Howe’s men flying high near the top of the Premier League after another impressive performance against league leaders Arsenal, Newcastle United women’s team find themselves back in action this weekend against Stockport County, as they continue their bid for promotion.

Since the takeover in October 2021, huge progress has been made in every aspect of the club.

The Newcastle United women’s team has become fully a part of Newcastle United and the appetite to follow their fortunes has been evident to see, with thousands of people turning up to the matches at both St James’ Park and Kingston Park over the last 12 months.

This has reflected the huge growth in the women’s game generally in this country, inspired by the success of the Lionesses last summer.

The Women’s Super League continues to go from strength to strength with a four way battle for the title between Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Attendances and television audiences continue to grow across the board.

The neglect of the Newcastle United women’s team was yet another embarrassing legacy of the Mike Ashley regime, with almost every other Premier League side putting proper resource into the progress of their women’s set up.

This has left Newcastle United playing catch up.

So how are they doing and what do they need to do in order to reach the top level of women’s football in this country?

Currently playing in Women’s National League Division One the team have won seven, drawn one and lost two of their 10 league fixtures, leaving them second in the table, one point behind Durham Cestria.

This is the fourth tier of Women’s football in England and Newcastle will need to win the league in order to gain promotion to the Northern Premier Division.

From there they would then need to win the Northern Premier Division and then a play-off against the winner of the Southern Premier Division to progress to the Women’s Championship.

There is then one place up for grabs to get to the Women’s Super League and a place competing alongside the top teams in the country.

There is clearly still a long way to go for Newcastle United to reach that stage and it is incredibly difficult to get there.

The first hurdle will be winning the league this season and with a one point deficit to Durham Cestria, who they meet on 14 March, there is little margin for error for Becky Langley’s side.

It is clear that there is a huge appetite for supporting the Newcastle United women’s team and with the game growing like never before, it is clear that the ownership could get an enormous return on their investment, should they decide to really back the team financially and challenge to get to the top of the WSL.

