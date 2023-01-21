News

Patrick Vieira – Getting a draw against different level Newcastle United is a great result

Patrick Vieira watched on as his Crystal Palace side were second best all over the pitch.

Newcastle United dominant and controlling the game, whilst Palace acting like an away side, hanging grimly on as the visitors powered forward time and again.

Five times as many corners, seven times as many efforts on target, Eddie Howe’s side only have themselves to blame for not taking the three points they fully deserved.

Newcastle United also with the best save of the match, the ball falling fortuitously for Mateta in the box and his shot brilliantly saved.

Patrick Vieira talking after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0:

“You always want more….but at the same time, we have to realise against the teams that we have played recently– Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United – these three teams are at a different level.

“It was important for us to always try to compete as best as we can against those teams and I think we did well against them.

“Today again, it wasn’t easy at all, but we competed really well and we got the point I strongly believed we deserved.

“I think the game today showed us that the other side of the game is really important.

“It is not just about playing, having the ball and trying to play some nice football.

“Today was all about defending well, sticking together, working well at set-pieces, defending the second ball, and making it really difficult for them.

“That side of the game we did really well.

“The other side is, when we had the ball, I don’t think we used it well enough to really give them problems or create chances.

“Sometimes you have a plan for the quality of the opposition team that allows you to do what you want to do.

“That’s why I’m proud of the team: because we wanted to play, to have a position, but we needed to put our sleeves up and show the other side of the game, and we did it well – and that way, we’re going to do well.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

