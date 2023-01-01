Of course, this is ridiculous to grumble in the scheme of things…

Match Reports

Well, this was an absolutely perfect, symbolic opponent to be ending a magnificent 2022 on.

The history books will show that the Newcastle United takeover went through on the 7th October 2021 and Eddie Howe was appointed manager on November 8th 2021, but surely everyone recognises that the Howe-led revolution really kicked in on 21st January, when Jonjo Shelvey’s free kick brought an unlikely win at Elland Road that kick-started a relegation escape that had previously seemed doomed.

We were second bottom with one win from twenty PL games going into that match, with the home side seven points ahead of us and not really being spoken about as a relegation contender.

I travelled to Yorkshire that day expecting the worst…and the events of the day will live with me for a long time. I’d go as far as saying that Shelvey’s goal is up there with David Kelly’s historic winner against Portsmouth, in its importance in Newcastle’s history.

The two Uniteds’ fortunes diverged from that point, as we exited the relegation zone in our next match, never to return as we registered 12 wins from the final 18 games. Leeds slid below that line to the extent that they required a helping hand from us to execute their final day escape, as our win at Burnley matched their victory at Brentford.

This has of course continued into the new season, with the Whites having a patchy time, while we maintain an extraordinary Champions League challenge.

However, I didn’t rock up to this expecting an easy time despite the pre-match influx of a few New Years Eve beers. Games like the last one at Leicester are set up neatly for us as the home team has to attack, giving an opportunity for Newcastle to rip through them with our pace, passing and counter attack capability. Home games are more likely to see an organised sit-in, with visitors constricting our attacking potential while hoping for either a late smash and grab, or settling for a point. I expected a similar approach from Leeds.

This approach was forthcoming with interest, as we saw out the year in forgettable fashion. To summarise this match, Leeds came to spoil, fight and irritate their way to a point and did that job admirably. It sounds like a bit of an excuse, but an annoying swirling rain that persisted for the entire 90 minutes did not help the flow of the game one bit, or make watching it more comfortable.

It could have been so different as Newcastle came close to an early lead that would have set a very different tempo. Trippier’s threatening long ball forward was taken brilliantly by Wood on his chest, knocking it past the onrushing Meslier in the process. Wood then failed to connect properly with the follow-up shot from a tight angle, fluffing it tamely out of play. Leeds dug in and played well, but this was an early indication of missed chances that would end up costing two points.

Willock broke the offside trap and I’m unsure if it was a deliberate flick back or a miscontrol, but Wood tidied it up and found Joelinton, whose shot was appallingly weak, Meslier able to throw his cap on it. The Leeds goalie was to have a busy afternoon, comfortably their man of the match. Trippier’s deliveries from dead balls are an essential part of our game, but many of today’s seemed to be close enough to a goalie who was clearly accomplished at coming out and catching the ball. A lot of possession went this way.

Frustrating near misses were in abundance here. Joelinton’s knockdown from a corner needed only tapped in by Burn, who missed it altogether. It broke to Almiron, who lined up the sort of shot that has found top bins of late, but spooned it well wide. Schar headed narrowly wide and Willock became the latest to shoot with no real power.

There was no doubting that Newcastle were dominant, with Bruno outstanding in the midfield, creating most attacks by dismantling Leeds tentative ventures forward. When half time arrived goalless, after the wall defended a Trippier free kick, you got a sense it could be one of those days.

Second half was unfortunately more of the same, as the rain didn’t let up and nor did Leeds. Schar seemed intent on making a difference as a powerful downward header at the back post was smothered by the excellent Meslier. When the Swiss took another cross at the back, controlled it and set himself, you sensed this had to be the breakthrough, but he became the latest member of the wildly off-target club.

Winner of the uncontrolled blaster award for today though has to be Sean Longstaff, whose two second half misses were arguably the most glaring. The first was more difficult as he took Wood’s ball into the box and should have done better albeit from a tight angle, the second was shocking, as Almiron danced around the defence and laid it off to Longstaff who had the space to at least hit the target, but placed it in the top tier of the Gallowgate. Moments later Joelinton did another one, after fine work from the subbed on ASM. Frustrating.

This was all exacerbated by Leeds being a gang of workie tickets. They seemed to have a trick of throwing two balls on the pitch every time there was a stoppage to create chaos, and of course used gamesmanship that we can’t complain about after years of sh.thousing under Rafa / Bruce and maintaining that approach even now at times (see Anfield). This all boiled over at the end when Meslier did an undignified swan dive, having been given a shake by Wilson for time wasting, resulting in an old school melee.

Wilson got a yellow, although there were worrying moments about a red from a ref that lost control of this one long ago. This would have been a massive blow, as we already face the daunting trip to the Emirates without Kieran Trippier, who reached the suspension-triggering five yellow cards, after the stupid ref fell for one of Gnoto’s many atrocious dives.

The negatives here are that it is comfortably two points dropped, due largely to poor finishing. If I were to ponder more on the pessimistic side, one could argue that Joe Willock’s winner v Chelsea was our only goal scored by Newcastle in the past four (competitive) games at St James, if you consider the settler against Bournemouth was an own goal. There is perhaps a need to add more impetus to the attack in home matches where opponents will now regularly sit back and spoil as Leeds did today, and this may well be reflected in a January transfer (window’s open).

Of course, this is ridiculous to grumble in the scheme of things. This result meant only one defeat at home in the league in the entirety of 2022, and a similar singular loss in all competitions this season. The year ends with the Mags in third place in the premier league, having started with us at second bottom.

I think that it’s not too downcast to conclude that Arsenal’s fine win at Brighton probably sends dreams of snatching the league title up in smoke, as we have a nine point gap to attack, starting at the Emirates on Tuesday, a game that will be interesting, but the lack of Trippier, both as an attacking force and to defend against Martinelli, reduces hope for an upset in London.

However, the Champions League fight is very much alive, as we will at least have got most of the season’s toughest trips out of the way after Tuesday and can look forward to attacking the rest of the season on three fronts, with both a top four charge and surely a good go at the two cups.

This is more than we could have asked for at the season’s start, let alone last October, as the club sank into the mire. I have confidence this season will bring a return to Europe.

We can maintain bigger dreams that could yet come good, and for that, we need to be grateful to everyone involved in this magnificent turnaround.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

