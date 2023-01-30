Transfer Market

Nottingham Forest confirm Jonjo Shelvey going through his medical after Newcastle United agree transfer

Jonjo Shelvey is having his medical at Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper revealing this news on Monday afternoon.

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday (31 January) and a busy final few days for Newcastle United.

Anthony Gordon was announced on Sunday, with Harrison Ashby set to be added having taken his medical on Tyneside.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe confirmed earlier on Monday that Karl Darlow will be joining Hull City on loan after Tuesday’s Southampton match, Martin Dubravka is cup-tied.

The NUFC Head Coach also explained (see below) why exactly Jonjo Shelvey was moving on.

Assuming no problems with the medical, we will then get the formal Jonjo Shelvey announcement and find out whether it is a permanent deal straight away that has been agreed, or less likely, some kind of initial loan with obligation / option to buy.

Eddie Howe spoke to BBC Newcastle about Jonjo Shelvey – 30 January 2023:

“Jonjo Shelvey is talking to Nottingham Forest.

“He’s been a huge player for this club over the last seven years and a very important part of my squad since I’ve been here.

“I would not want to lose him but I have to understand – similar to Chris Wood’s situation – the player’s wishes with his contract coming to an end this summer.

“I think it would be very difficult to keep Jonjo with where he wants his career to go.

“Very difficult situation because, from a footballing perspective, I definitely want to keep Jonjo. I rate him very highly but there’s his situation to think about.

“We’ll see what we can do in the market to try to bring a player in (as a replacement for Shelvey).

“In terms of permanent signings, that will be very difficult.

“We’ll look for potentially a loan situation but it’s got to be the right player.”

