News

Nice personal message from Martin Dubravka – Asked to return to Newcastle United

An interesting day of coverage as Martin Dubravka heads back to Newcastle United.

It kicking off this morning with Newcastle United making an official announcement (see below) that the goalkeeper had been recalled early from his loan season at Manchester United.

Then Martin Dubravka putting out a nice personal message (also see below) via his Instagram account, ahead of joining up again with the Newcastle squad.

Now, The Telegraph have revealed that it was Martin Dubravka himself, who asked for his stay at Old Trafford to be cut short, as he wanted to return to St James’ Park.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does BUT by some considerable distance, after Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka is the next best keeper on Newcastle’s books.

I can’t really understand anybody having negative thoughts about Dubravka, just because he gave it a try at Old Trafford.

The only person it negatively affected was himself. As Ten Hag only gave him two starts in the League Cup and as well as not a single Premier League minute, only named him on the bench for four PL games.

I think he was a bit daft choosing to go to Man Utd but totally understand why he might have needed a change of scenery.

He has been excellent for Newcastle United overall and specifically, was in goal for all of the final 19 PL games of last season, when Eddie Howe’s team had the third best form of all Premier League clubs.

Through no fault of his own he found himself no longer number one, simply because Eddie Howe made one of the best signings of 2022 by any PL club, picking up the superb Nick Pope for only £10m.

Martin Dubravka has never bad mouthed NUFC or the fans, so why would you be negative about somebody who has been so good and consistent when playing for years at Newcastle United?

Anyway, I think clearly a case now of either he becomes number two to Pope, or Eddie Howe sells Martin Dubravka to bring some cash in and clear wages, to help bring in another player to strengthen a different position – but only if Dubravka wants to leave for regular first team football.

Martin Dubravka personal message via his Instagram account – 1 January 2023:

“Hi guys, I have been recalled from loan at Manchester United and will return to Newcastle (United).

“Although short, it has been an enjoyable experience in Manchester and I wish to sincerely thank all the coaches, staff, players and fans of MUFC for their warmth and support during my loan spell.

“Regarding Newcastle, I have been delighted to see the club make such an impressive start to the season!

“Newcastle is my home and I will be back to support the squad and the Goalkeeping group for the second half of the season.

“As always I will give my all to the team and will contribute in any way that I can to hopefully a memorable season.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year!”

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 January 2023:

‘Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell with Manchester United.

The Slovakia international goalkeeper joined the Red Devils on a temporary basis in September and made two appearances under Erik ten Hag.

Dúbravka, who joined the Magpies from Czech side Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in January 2018 has made 130 competitive appearances during his time on Tyneside, recording 37 clean sheets in the English top-flight.

He won the club’s 2019/20 Player of the Year award as well as the 2018 North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, and recorded eight shut-outs last term.

And he will now provide further competition for Nick Pope, who kept his ninth league clean sheet of the season – the most in the Premier League – in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds.’

