News

Newcastle v Southampton tickets – Newcastle United announce when on sale to fans with season tickets

Fans have been waiting on news of when Newcastle v Southampton tickets would be going on sale.

The home (second) leg to be played in 15 days time, an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday 31 January.

Ahead of that is the away (first) leg in eight days time, that 8pm kick-off on Tuesday 24 January has seen Southampton give Newcastle fans the bare minimum allocation.

Only 3,200 tickets for the away leg, which equates to 10 per cent of St Mary’s capacity, which is the minimum number (10 per cent of capacity) the Carabao Cup rules dictate.

Those tickets went on sale at 10am this (Monday 16 January) morning to Newcastle fans with 100+ loyalty points (see official club release below), I just checked and at 2.30pm, there are only 619 tickets still on sale of the 3,200 allocation.

As for the Newcastle v Southampton tickets at St James’ Park, there has been basic information released on the official NUFC ticketing site.

The club revealing that season ticket holder will be able to buy their own seat for the game from 10am on Tuesday (17 January) morning. Those season ticket holders then having until 8am on Monday 23 January to secure their own seat.

No details as yet on when members will be able to buy.

Nor when season ticket holders, who are also automatically members, can purchase additional tickets.

Hopefully Southampton fans buy up as few tickets as possible for the game at St James’ Park, allowing extra Newcastle fans to buy tickets, as happened with Leicester in the quarter-final. The Foxes bringing less than 1,000 fans to St James Park.

***UPDATE:

Later on Monday afternoon, the club have put out the following fuller information

Newcastle United official announcement on Southampton away tickets – 16 January 2023:

‘Ticket sales for the first leg of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup tie against Southampton opened from 10am on Monday, 16th January.

Eddie Howe’s side will travel to St. Mary’s on Tuesday, 24th January (kick-off 8pm GMT) in their first cup semi-final for 18 years, before the Saints come to St. James’ Park seven days later.

The Magpies have been given a maximum allocation of 3,200 – ten per cent of the capacity at St. Mary’s, as per Carabao Cup regulations – and tickets initially went on sale to season ticket holders with 100 or more away points. Ticket details for the second leg will be confirmed shortly.

Prices

All adults (18 and above) and seniors: £20

Under-18s: £5

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adults. Proof of concession sales may be requested at the turnstiles.

Supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

