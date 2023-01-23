Opinion

Newcastle v Southampton tickets – Further madness

Newcastle v Southampton tickets went on sale this Monday morning.

The Saints visiting St James’ Park on Tuesday 31 January, an 8pm kick-off.

Hopefully Eddie Howe’s team will find themselves in a very dominant position in eight days time, with the result of tomorrow night’s first leg of the semi-final having gone in NUFC’s favour.

Some of you reading this may recall my previous article four days ago, that was about my experience when Newcastle v Liverpool tickets went on sale last Thursday.

In that previous article, I explained my current position on supporting Newcastle United and tickets.

Very briefly, there were four of us who sat together with season tickets and after the end of the 2018/19 season, when Mike Ashley forced Rafa Benitez out and appointed Steve Bruce, along with thousands of other season ticket holders we said enough was enough.

We forced ourselves to walk away, in the hope that Mike Ashley would then also walk away, if enough other season ticket holders did the same.

Thankfully, that is exactly what happened, so many season ticket holders made themselves walk away for the greater good and attendances plummeted, Mike Ashley giving away 10,000+ FREE half season tickets to fill the massive areas of empty seats. No other major club has ever done anything similar. Ashley only doing it so all his tat shop adverts didn’t look more ridiculous than they already did. A full stadium giving them at least some credibility.

That desperate move proved Ashley knew he had to go. Accepting he had to sell Newcastle United and that of course came to pass.

The day after the October 2021 takeover, the four of us straight away tried to get season tickets again after Mike Ashley left the building but the new owners weren’t allowing any to be sold.

So since then the four of us have had memberships and are primed when tickets go on sale. All four of us sitting at our respective works / homes, waiting for 10am to come around and get tickets for the game going on sale next.

Last week I gave my experience of the madness when it came to trying to get Newcastle v Liverpool tickets.

This time with Newcastle v Southampton tickets it was a whole new level of madness…

They went on sale at 10am this Monday morning and as our NUFC accounts / memberships are all linked, any of us can buy the four tickets.

We all get places in the queue and whoever ends up with the lowest number in the queue buys the tickets that time (no, it isn’t a punishment if you have the best / lowest number), we do each give the money over.

Actually on this occasion there were only three of us set to queue, as one of the lads was in a work meeting all morning (I honestly don’t know how so many fans manage to get the opportunity to queue online for tickets when they come out, when it is bang in the work mid-morning for most surely…maybe a lot of people suddenly find they have a desperate need for the toilet just as 10am is ticking around!):

Anyway, the places we had in the queue for Newcastle v Southampton tickets this morning when it got to 10am were (in round figures)…

10,000s

19,000s

9,000s

Not good.

Just like that Liverpool game, I was the lowest / best one on this occasion, just under 9,000, not the greatest. Though hoping a few more tickets than normal (for PL games) would be available, if season ticket holders hadn’t all taken their seats for this cup match.

It was around 10.40am when I got to the front of the queue and onto the ticketing site.

What greeted me was every single seat sold out, all gone.

However, I held on, because I have seen in the past, that change.

Sure enough, odd tickets started to appear as available again. Only a handful but worth a try, a last resort. Nothing to lose.

The odd pair of seats together appearing, mainly singles, though there was a three – though those were all in three separate rows in front of each other. That would do though, at least three of us out of the four would have them.

My understanding is that these odd tickets that suddenly become available, are ones that other NUFC fans have put in their basket to buy but then are unable to buy them, or choose not to. After a certain period of time these then once again show as available.

The problem of course is that you are competing with literally thousands of other Newcastle fans in the same boat, got to the front of the queue and then no tickets available, these same thousands of people then also seeing a handful of tickets becoming available again at any one time.

It is then total total madness, a bit like playing whack a mole. Trying to click on the available seats before anybody else. If you get there first the tickets show as able to buy, if not you get a message in red saying those seats not available, somebody beating you in the whack a mole stakes.

After seven or eight minutes of this very stressful and pointless charade, having gone for eight or nine lots of tickets or even single ones, I was going to pack it in.

Then a minor miracle, I got my whack in on two tickets only a few seats apart and rather than turning red, they were in my basket!

I punched the air, almost on the same level as if Bruno had just scored a last minute winner taking us to Wembley.

I felt like I needed a lie down, rather than returning to my work that had been put on hold in order to compete for Newcastle v Southampton tickets.

Once again, I hate to think just how many people tried to get tickets and failed this morning. Literally tens of thousands of NUFC fans. People just like you and me.

Indeed, I only managed to get just two between the four of us. Who should get them and who shouldn’t?

Maybe a bit of advice please in the comments below for starters…

With me the one at the sharp end getting the two tickets eventually, should it be me getting a ticket and the other three drawing lots / fighting for the other one?

Alternatively, should I be putting both tickets up for grabs and all four of us drawing lots, to see who are the two lucky ones?

If anybody is still claiming that Newcastle United don’t need a bigger stadium capacity then it can be for only one reason. They have a season ticket and don’t care about those who don’t, an I’m alright Jack attitude.

More Newcastle United fans need to be able to get to watch their team, this generation and especially future ones.

A fanbase that can fill St James’ Park in the second tier, when Mike Ashley was still the owner, is absolute proof that 52,000 only scratches the surface.

