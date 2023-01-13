News

Newcastle v Southampton dates and times made public for Carabao Cup semi-final matches

Details of the Newcastle v Southampton semi-final games have been revealed.

The dates and times for the home and away matches in the Carabao Cup.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday telling us that the St Mary’s match is 8pm on Tuesday 24 January and then a week later at St James’ Park, Newcastle v Southampton at 8pm on Tuesday 31 January. That second match coinciding with January transfer deadline day…

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 January 2023:

‘The dates for both legs of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton have been confirmed.

United beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday night to book their place in what will be the Magpies’ first last-four clash since an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United in 2005.

And their reward for the midweek win at St. James’ Park – which was sealed by strikes from Dan Burn and Joelinton – is a clash with fellow Premier League side Southampton.

The first leg will take place at St. Mary’s on Tuesday, 24th January, with kick-off on the South Coast set for 8pm GMT.

And the hotly-anticipated second leg will see the Saints travel to Tyneside to face Eddie Howe’s men at St. James’ Park on Tuesday, 31st January, with kick-off in that game also set for 8pm BST.

Both games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Further information regarding tickets will be announced in due course.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

