Newcastle v Brighton tickets – Newcastle United react and postpone sales

Newcastle v Brighton tickets were scheduled to go on sale today.

At 10am on Thursday (26 January), members (including season ticket holders) able to buy up the match by match tickets, the usual mad scramble.

However, the sale of Newcastle v Brighton tickets has been postponed.

There had been no official announcement by the club that this was happening, at least nothing seen by me. However, as I was going to be in the mad scramble for Newcastle v Brighton tickets, I just checked the ticketing site ahead of the 10am sale and this message is now showing:

‘On sale dates postponed due to our involvement in the Carabao Cup. New dates will be announced in due course.’

The Newcastle v Brighton match is scheduled for Saturday 25 February but the Carabao Cup final is on Sunday 26 February, so if Newcastle avoid defeat on Tuesday night against Southampton, the Brighton match will be postponed. However, up to this point it had looked as though the club were going ahead with the planned sale of Newcastle v Brighton tickets regardless.

The full schedule of NUFC matches is detailed below, up to the end of March.

An announcement on Wednesday afternoon gave us details of the March TV games, all three Newcastle ones chosen by Sky Sports or BT Sport.

Five Newcastle United live TV matches had already been announced (including the SJP second leg of the League Cup semi-final).

So eight Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to the end of March 2023.

As things currently stand, it means every single Newcastle United match in the first three months of 2023 has / will be televised live.

The last non-televised NUFC game was Leeds at home on New Year’s Eve.

The first six Newcastle games of 2023 have all been shown live by one broadcaster or another and now the next eight are also scheduled to be, which would make it a remarkable 14 in a row (if Newcastle did make the Carabao Cup final, then obviously that will be shown live, instead of the Brighton game) for live broadcast in the UK.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

(Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

