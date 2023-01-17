News

Newcastle v Arsenal live TV – Watch NUFC young stars for free Tuesday night in FA Youth Cup

St James’ Park tonight (Tuesday), watch NUFC young stars for free, Newcastle v Arsenal live TV.

An FA Youth Cup fourth round tie.

Good luck to this young Newcastle United team (The players selected must be under 18 at midnight on 31 August in the current season) tonight.

If you can get along to the game and give your support, it is a pm kick-off and only £3 (£1 concessions) to get in.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 January 2023:

‘Tuesday night’s FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal will be broadcast live on NUFC TV.

The young Magpies – led by Graeme Carrick – will take on a Gunners side coached by Jack Wilshere at St. James’ Park in a 7pm (GMT) kick-off.

And the game will be available to supporters all over the globe to watch for free on NUFC TV only, with commentary from BBC Newcastle’s Matthew Raisbeck and current Gateshead midfielder Owen Bailey, who captained Newcastle in the tournament during his time at the Magpies’ Academy.

United are aiming to lift the trophy for the third time in the club’s history, having previously won the competition in 1962 and 1985, when they were inspired by a young Paul Gascoigne.

The winners of Tuesday’s tie will travel to Watford in the next round, and admission at St. James’ Park is £3 for adults and £1 concessions. Please note there is no free entry for season ticket holders. Newcastle won 4-2 when the sides met in the Premier League Cup at Little Benton in September, with goals from Lucas Cooper, Ben Parkinson and a brace from Lewis Miley.

Supporters will need to be logged in to their NUFC TV account to watch the match, and are advised to log in as early as possible to avoid congestion. If you don’t have a NUFC TV account, you can sign up for free here.

NUFC TV is compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can stream the game via your television.’

