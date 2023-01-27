Opinion

Newcastle United wages, revenues, wages to turnover – Deloitte 2023 rich list Top 20 analysis

An interesting new piece of analysis has given an insight into the Newcastle United wages bill.

This follows the publication of the 2023 Deloitte Football rich list.

The 20 clubs in world football with the biggest revenues / turnovers.

The analysis comes from Swiss Ramble, who modestly describes himself as a ‘Brit blogging from Switzerland, usually about the business of football.’

His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs.

This first table from Swiss Ramble shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective revenues (for the 2021/22 season):

As you can see, Newcastle United returning to the Deloitte Top 20 in 20th place, revenue in the 2021/22 season of £180m.

This second table from Swiss Ramble shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective wage bills (for the 2021/22 season):

As you can see, NUFC 17th when it comes to wages in the Deloitte Top 20, Newcastle United wages in the 2021/22 season totalling £171m.

This third and final table from Swiss Ramble, shows the 2023 Deloitte Top 20 and their respective revenues (for the 2021/22 season):

This one bringing together wages and revenues (turnovers), to give us the wages to turnover figures. Basically, what percentage of your turnover is going on wages.

When it comes to Newcastle United wages last season, it ended up showing them as 95% of the turnover, a VERY high proportion.

Swiss Ramble giving this overview of that third and final table: ‘Highest wages to turnover ratio is at PSG with 111%, followed by three English clubs: Everton 96%, Newcastle United 95% and Leicester 85%. This helps explain recent financial constraints at Everton and Leicester, while Newcastle are clearly in investment mode.’

As Swiss Ramble makes clear, when it comes to the Newcastle United wages compared to turnover, it is a very different situation to that at Leicester and Everton (and indeed PSG).

The new Newcastle United owners inheriting a dismal situation and now in ‘investment mode’ as they attempt to turn the club around.

It won’t happen overnight but clearly we can expect to see NUFC massively increase their revenues in the coming years, with then the intention as part of that, Newcastle United wages becoming a smaller percentage of turnover.

