Opinion

Newcastle United tickets – The great debate

The scramble for Newcastle United tickets against Liverpool has I see, brought out once again, what has now become the “more-righteous-than-thee” arguments.

In the black corner we have the thousands of devoted Mags who, commendably, fed up and disgusted with the Ashley regime’s looting of their beloved club, decided that the only way to force change was to stay away.

They can all justifiably argue that their efforts eventually succeeded, and that, had they not done so, FCB would still be in his counting house.

This takes me back to the 1980s when United Supporters For Change was formed to help Sir John Hall wrest power from the McKeag hierarchy.

We all refused to renew our season tickets and held boycotting rallies outside the ground on match days. We protested at Grey’s monument and held sell-out talk-ins at social clubs. Boardbuster fanzine was launched – dare I say – in “competition” with this esteemed organ.

Eventually, the battle was won, Sir John took over and the rest, as they say, is history.

In the white corner are those who kept their Newcastle United tickets through all the dark, dark cabbage years, whose equally valid reasoning was that their beloved club was around long before Ashley and it will be around long after he eventually, for whatever reason, moves on.

No way were they going to allow the FCB to drive them away from their club.

Equally laudable – though more expensive – sentiments.

Now I should say at this point that our seats, which we were able to choose when my son, aged 9, got his first ticket in season 1992/93 – I moved from F47 – are probably amongst the best 200 seats in the ground – East Stand, halfway line, aisle seats, very front of upper tier.

In common with the black corner, when Rafa was not given the promised £69 million following promotion, I decided enough was enough. The only way to shift FCB was to stop going.

My son, in the white corner, was not going to allow FCB to drive him out and took over my ticket, as well as his own, as he couldn’t bear to let such a good seat go. He figured he’d be able to sell it on a match-by-match basis – at cost price – to his mates.

Fast forward a few years and his spirit was finally broken, thanks to no investment at all and Bruceball, and the fact that my seat had become largely unoccupied due to his inability to sell or even give away my ticket.

He was finally broken and told me that he was throwing the towel in and letting the Newcastle United tickets go.

I then – 2018/19 renewal letters – decided I couldn’t bear to let our seats go and managed to get a pal to take over my son’s ticket and together we endured the misery of the final cabbage years simply praying that, sooner or later,

FCB would be gone.

I was literally in tears as Sky reported and confirmed the takeover on that fateful October day in 2021.

Cue almighty family row!

My son argued that he should get his seat back – both tickets have always been and are still in my name. He argued, quite rightly, that, if he had not taken on my ticket, I would not still have it.

“Ah yes!”, said I, “but, if my friend had not taken on your ticket when you decided to chuck it, it would not be there now for you to argue about.”

I also argued that, whilst my son enjoyed great times – promotion, Keegan, Entertainers, world transfer record, multiple Wembley appearances, Sir Bobby, regular European campaigns – over the years, my friend had only seen garbage. He’d done so specifically in the hope that things would eventually change but with no idea how long that might take. Nonetheless he was willing to take the risk.

I decided it would be grossly unfair to take the ticket from my friend and give it back to my son.

So began a lengthy, not-on-speaking-terms-with-my-son period, thankfully now over, for putting friends before family!

So, trust me, I can see both sides of the argument.

It seems grossly unfair that previously, fiercely loyal season ticket holders who acted in what they thought was the best interests of the club by boycotting – and so it proved to be – should now be locked out.

The online ticket queues when match tickets go on sale, as with Liverpool on Thursday, is proof positive that, given a half-successful team, we could easily fill an 80,000 stadium, maybe even bigger.

However, unless we can get the City councillors to abandon their mindless, blind devotion to a mundane block of buildings – with no particular beauty or significance when compared to hundreds of other same-era buildings in the city – such a stadium is not going to be possible in the unique situation it currently occupies.

And there’s the dilemma!

Move way out of the city – almost certainly to the Reuben Brothers-owned Gosforth Park – or cherish, relish and feed upon the atmosphere created by our Cathedral-on-the-hill, and accept that cash from backsides on seats no longer amounts to significant revenue when compared with TV, sponsorship, and corporate streams?

Sadly, I think the new, switched-on regime will foresee the future pay-per-view revolution; see no need to risk wasting money on a stadium which could end up half full; and take full advantage of the current excess demand to increase ticket prices!

I await with dread the renewal letters this time round!

For those unable to be there in person, they will at least have the consolation of being able to watch every game from the best seat in the house, live and legal for, I predict, about £200 a season.

HTL

